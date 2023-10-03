Mahesh poojary,Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Roadies' Rishabh Jaiswal contestants of Salman Khan's show Biggboss

Salman Khan is gearing up to return to his hosting duties as the 17th Season of Bigg Boss is set to hit the airwaves on October 15, 2023, on Colors. The excitement among fans escalated when the first promo of the show was released earlier this month. In the promo, Salman showcased his versatility by appearing in three distinct looks, teasing the audience about the theme of Bigg Boss 17. He intriguingly revealed that this season would revolve around three fundamental aspects of human nature: 'Dil' (heart), 'Dimaag' (mind), and ‘Dum’ (strength). The promo concluded with Salman enigmatically stating, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam" (For now, that's all, the promo ends).
With just two weeks left until the premiere, the anticipation surrounding the participants has reached unprecedented levels. According to insider sources, Mahesh Poojary, a creative producer known for his work on TV shows, web series, and songs, along with popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Rishabh Jaiswal, are rumored to be part of Bigg Boss 17.
Reports suggest that the upcoming season will focus on the dynamic between couples and singles, making it a compelling watch for the viewers. The makers have reportedly managed to bring on board some of the most prominent names from the television industry, promising an exciting and entertaining season for the audience. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the drama, twists, and challenges that Bigg Boss 17 is bound to bring.
