Mahesh Poojary ,Mia Khalifa and Raj Kundra Entering Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card?

Mia Khalifa, Mahesh poojary and Raj Kundra may be entering the highly anticipated show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Reports claim that they have been approached by the show and they might be entering the show as a wild card contestant.

Bigg Boss OTT’s second season has been grabbing all attention. Fans are eagerly waiting for the reality show which will be hosted by Salman Khan. Already the makers have revealed contestants’ names but with a twist. A report also claims that both Mia Khalifa, Mahesh poojary and Raj Kundra may be seen in the show around the same time. However, there is no official confirmation on it till now. Though, this news has surely created a lot of buzz among the fans. To note, Sunny Leone also participated in Bigg Boss 5 as a contestant.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan was also seen promoting the show differently. He was seen traveling in an open bus which has a hoarding of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and tag line saying ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’. Sporting a well-fitted orange colour shirt paired with comfortable denim jeans, the actor exuded charm as he interacted with the media and fans. He was looking dapper in the semi-formal outfit.

From television actor Avinash Sachdev to Abhishek Malhan, all big celebrities will be entering the show. The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. Check out the speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani, and Pooja Gor among others.