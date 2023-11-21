 Mahesh Poojary, Tanveer Riyaz Syed and Gultesham Ali shooting an advertisement. : The Tribune India

Mahesh Poojary, Tanveer Riyaz Syed and Gultesham Ali shooting an advertisement.


Having worked on some quality content-based shows on TV as well as web series and songs, Mahesh Poojary is one of the most talented names in the industry. He has also got associated with Photofit music company for songs like teri patli kamar starring, Krishna Kaul, Kumkum Bhagya fame and Donal Bisht, TV actress, Abhishek Verma, Nishant Malkhani, Vishal Kothian, Siddharth Shukla, Gautam Singh vig, webseries like Poison for Zee5, Bhram, Bhootpurva, Shiksha Mandal for MX player and many more.

Mahesh was always careful about what he wanted on the set and what outcome he was looking for. The reference look and feel for costumes is being handled by Arjun Kumar who is already a renowned stylists in Film industry who has done Biggboss, Songs and much more.

This advertisement is been directed by Tanveer Riyaz Sayed who has done Malang movie, Aashique 2, Ek Villan, Webseries many songs like Tera buzz mujhe jeene na de, she moves like for Badshah he is one of the renowned director and DOP. Talking about actor's Gultesham Ali who has done Rab se Hai Dua as negative lead currently he is doing Dangal show as a parallel lead.

The team is together shooting for an advertisement of a sports footwear brand these days. Models like Ketan Raj Sharma, Samin Zaidi, Sumer, Yuvraj are part of this advertisement.


