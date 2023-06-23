Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reignited the fire in Telangana Congress, creating a new record with his People’s March.

His Padyatra has been a piece of news ever since he began this year, and with the same, he has brought the common man’s issues to light.

The world has seen several leaders and politicians who have only talked the talk and never walked the walk. It was high time for a person to come forward to do his bit and go beyond the usual promises and fake propaganda for his party. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is that one ray of hope that has been shining on people for years; he has been taking forward the strong principles of the Indian National Congress in Telangana as a well-renowned Indian politician and leader of the party. This man has been making every possible effort to reignite the fire in Telangana Congress and reenergize them to gain the support of the common people in the state.

Since the very beginning, Congress has remained at the forefront of positive change for the country. Despite massive backlash and hate due to the rise of the opposition, Congress has stood its ground and remained steadfast on its principles like unity in diversity, which was the aim of Congress President Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has always followed the same principles and values and made a place for himself and his leaders from Telangana Congress in the hearts of the common man.

To fulfil this genuine purpose, he has been on a People’s March, highly inspired by the yesteryear and influential Congress leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR), who had carried a Padayatra across United Andhra Pradesh. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka started with a People`s March and now has completed 100 days covering 1000 kms already.

Through the People's March, he has been reenergizing the party and its leaders so that they regain the support of voters and the common man. With the support, encouragement and blessings of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Telangana CLP leader has been doing the People's March across different Telangana constituencies with the purpose of getting closer to people in the state. He has spoken at large with people about their issues and also identified solutions.

His genuine efforts and pure purpose to uplift people in his state have indeed won hearts.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.