Managed vs Unmanaged Web Hosting Services: The Pros and Cons

Choosing the right hosting services is crucial for building a profitable business if you are making a website for your shop. Competition is also more intense now, with more businesses going digital. In 2024, the web hosting market may grow to $157.90 billion, highlighting the growing efforts of modern brands to build an online presence.

When choosing a web hosting service for your site, you will have two options: managed and unmanaged. This guide explores both options to help you determine the best hosting service for your needs.

Managed Hosting Services

Managed hosting involves a partnership with a hosting company that will handle the server and the application or website.

Under this service, you will not have your own infrastructure, but you will lease your partner company's server and other resources. Moreover, your hosting provider will be responsible for hardware and software installation, configuration, administration management, and support.

While management services can vary depending on the hosting company, there are essential services commonly offered, including the following:

Updating the operating system

Maintenance and support

Basic security measures

Network infrastructure and hardware management

Server performance monitoring

Various types of managed hosting services cater to the diverse needs of online entrepreneurs. Common types include the following:

Managed shared hosting: A basic, cost-effective package where a site shares a server with other platforms. A single host manages the server for the different websites.

Managed virtual private server (VPS) hosting: This service provides more resources and control because the host manages a VPS exclusively for you.

Managed dedicated hosting: The hosting company develops a server for your site, and the host manages all technical aspects.

Managed cloud hosting: This offering combines the flexibility of the cloud with managed services, ensuring high reliability and scalability.

Unmanaged Hosting Services

If you or someone in your company has the time and skill to manage your site or app, you can pay for unmanaged hosting services instead. You can be more hands-on when hosting your website if you choose to work with unmanaged hosting providers.

This type of service allows you to manage the server yourself, allowing you to install software and implement updates anytime you want. If your company has the technical expertise to pull this off without external help and if you prefer complete control over your hosting environment, this service can be perfect for you.

Unmanaged hosting also has different types that suit the diverse needs of entrepreneurs. Common types include the following:

Unmanaged shared hosting: With this service, you share a server with other existing websites. However, you will manage your part of the server while sharing resources.

Unmanaged VPS hosting: With this offer, you will have more resources than shared hosting. Moreover, you can manage and customize your portion of the server.

Unmanaged dedicated hosting: With unmanaged dedicated hosting, you will get an entire server for which you have full responsibility. You will be overlooking its management, offering maximum customization and control.

Unmanaged cloud hosting: This option lets you use resources across multiple servers, allowing you to manage and scale your resources as needed.

Pros and Cons

Finding a web hosting service provider for your site can be challenging and costly, especially if you are unfamiliar with the disadvantages and advantages of the two options. To help you make an informed decision, we outline the pros and cons below.

Advantages of managed hosting services

Managed hosting companies can implement advanced security measures to defend your website from attacks.

Managed hosting providers can handle the maintenance and management of the server.

They can also optimize the server environment to meet the needs of your website, which can boost performance.

Managed hosting providers can provide a wide range of options to upgrade hosting plans, which allows the site owner to scale the solution as their business grows.

Managed hosting providers offer technical support, which can be valuable for entrepreneurs unfamiliar with server management.

Disadvantages of managed hosting services

These services can be pricier than other types of hosting.

Website owners may have limited control over the server environment, making it challenging to customize the server for specific business needs.

Some managed hosting providers may not offer the same level of customization as unmanaged web hosting companies.

Website owners may find it difficult to switch to another hosting provider since managed hosting providers use proprietary software.

You and your website may be affected if your provider experiences technical difficulties or goes out of business.

Advantages of unmanaged hosting services

Unmanaged hosting services can be more affordable than managed ones since you pay for fewer services and do most of the work.

You have complete control over server configuration, which allows customization based on your website’s unique needs.

You are also free to install any software you need and adjust your server environment as you want to achieve business goals.

Disadvantages of unmanaged hosting services

Since you have to manage and maintain your storage, networks, servers, and updates, you may have to allocate a lot of time and resources to the process.

You may have to hire specialized staff to run and maintain the server.

Tech support can also be pricey if you cannot perform the tasks yourself. You may have to hire a specialized team or outsource to complete the tasks.

Unmanaged or Managed Web Hosting Services: Which is right for you?

Unmanaged hosting was a popular solution before the managed hosting companies made life easier for website owners. Managed hosting service providers can provide individual solutions that meet your unique needs. Moreover, you do not have to worry about any website hosting issues since you have specialists working to address them.

On the other hand, if you want complete control over your server and website, choose unmanaged hosting services. As long as you have the skills and expertise to manage everything from server updates to customization, this option can be a cost-effective solution for your site.

To know the best option for you, think about your website and what you want to achieve. By keeping your goals at the forefront of your decision-making process, you will end up with the best solution.

Image by Lukas on Pexels

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.