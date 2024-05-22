Manya Pathak walks the Red Carpet at Cannes on Day 2 to Promote her Perfume Brand Elixir Beauty

Manya Pathak, a name that is gaining recognition in the world of fashion and cinema, recently made headlines as she walked the prestigious Cannes red carpet not once, but twice. The actress and model has been making waves in the industry with her striking looks and magnetic presence, and her appearances at one of the most glamorous events in the world further solidified her status as a rising star.

Manya Pathak first graced the Cannes red carpet in a stunning designer gown that turned heads and captured the attention of the media and fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Her poise and confidence as she walked the red carpet drew comparisons to Hollywood royalty, as she exuded a sense of elegance and sophistication that belied her age.

However, Manya's second appearance at Cannes was even more impressive, as she opted for a Royal and elegant outfit that showcased her timeless sense of style. The actress took a fashion risk by choosing a statement piece that incorporated unique details and intricate embellishments, proving that she is not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to her personal style. Manya looked absolutely breathtaking as she walked the red carpet, wearing an elegant gown that perfectly showcased her beauty and grace designed by Vikas Kataruka and Meeta Kataruka’s Label Mitikka. The actress, who has always been known for her impeccable sense of style, made sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression with her appearance at the prestigious event. She adorned custom hand made diamond earrings by Manish Choudhary’s CPC Jewellers.

Manya Pathak's red carpet appearances at Cannes have not only solidified her reputation as a fashion icon but have also garnered her attention from industry insiders and influential figures. With her unique blend of beauty, talent, and charisma, Manya is quickly becoming a sought-after name in the world of entertainment.

She Walked the Red Carpet second time to promote her perfume brand Elixir Beauty which is already gaining a lot of attention after being Launched in Dubai and Paris, and will now be Showcased in Cannes.

