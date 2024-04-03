 Maximising Savings on Car Insurance: Expert Strategies and Hidden Discounts : The Tribune India

  Maximising Savings on Car Insurance: Expert Strategies and Hidden Discounts

Maximising Savings on Car Insurance: Expert Strategies and Hidden Discounts

Maximising Savings on Car Insurance: Expert Strategies and Hidden Discounts


Navigating the maze of high car insurance prices in India can be daunting, leaving you feeling like you're driving on a tricky, unpredictable road. While these costs might seem burdensome, it's crucial to remember that they safeguard your vehicle against unforeseen mishaps, ensuring your peace of mind.

This guide empowers you with strategies and hidden discounts to reduce your car insurance price.

Understanding Types of Car Insurance

Diving into the world of car insurance, you'll encounter three main types: Third-party insurance, Comprehensive insurance, and Standalone Own-Damage Car Insurance.

  • Third-party insurance is mandatory in India and safeguards you against any damage inflicted by your vehicle upon a third party.
  • Comprehensive insurance, on the other hand, provides a more extensive cover - guarding against third-party damages and any harm caused to your vehicle or yourself.
  • Lastly, Standalone Own-Damage car insurance protects your vehicle from damages incurred in unfortunate events.

Your chosen type directly influences the car insurance price you pay.

Decoding Technical Concepts

Understanding car insurance terminology can seem intimidating, but it's fairly simple and can significantly help reduce your car insurance price.

  • Insured Declared Value (IDV) is essentially the current market value of your vehicle and is the maximum amount your insurer will pay in case of a total loss.
  • No Claim Bonus (NCB) is a reward you receive for not raising any claims during the policy year, leading to a discount on your upcoming premium.
  • A compulsory deductible is the minimum amount you pay when filing a claim, while a voluntary deductible is an additional amount you opt to pay to reduce your premium.

Unlocking the Power of Add-ons

Car insurance add-ons may sound like an additional burden on your car insurance price, but they are a powerful tool to maximise your savings in the long run.

Add-ons like Zero Depreciation safeguard you from paying for the decrease in your car's value over time. For instance, if your car suffers an accident, with a Zero Depreciation cover, you'll get the entire claim amount without the depreciation cuts.

The Engine Protection Cover shields your car’s engine against any damage. For example, living in a flood-prone area might make this add-on a brilliant investment, considering it safeguards one of the most expensive parts of your vehicle - the engine.

Consumables cover takes care of all things your vehicle consumes other than fuel such as engine oil, gearbox oil, washers and more. Thus saving you from these out-of-pocket expenses whenever a repair arises.

While buying bike insurance online or renewing your car insurance, consider these add-ons. They offer comprehensive coverage and significantly reduce your expenses during unexpected events, thereby playing a crucial role in maximising savings on auto insurance.

The Importance of Timely Insurance Renewal

Neglecting to renew your car insurance on time can land you in hot water. Besides the risk of hefty fines of up to INR 2,000 and potential imprisonment for up to three months under the New Motor Vehicle Act 2019, driving without valid insurance is unsafe.

Timely renewal not only ensures continuous coverage but also contributes to cost savings. When you renew without gaps, you preserve your accrued No Claim Bonus (NCB), which can substantially reduce your car insurance price at renewal time. So, don't procrastinate - renewing your policy on time is smart.

Claiming Your Insurance: A Step-by-Step Guide

Immediately after an unfortunate incident involving your car, it is crucial to take the right steps to claim your insurance.

  • Place a call: Dial your insurance provider's helpline number as soon as possible to inform them about the incident.
  • Register for your claim: Initiate your claim by giving the necessary details about the accident or damage.
  • Submit required documents: You must provide proof of accident or damage. This could include photographs of the damaged vehicle, copies of your driving license, FIR in case of theft, etc.
  • Wait for confirmation: After verification of the details provided by you, your insurance company will confirm the claim.

Understanding the types of claims can also be beneficial in this process. There are primarily two types - cashless and reimbursements.

A cashless claim is a seamless, hassle-free process where your insurer directly settles the repair costs with the network garage. Reimbursement claims come into play when you choose a non-network garage for repairs or emergencies and demand immediate action at the closest service station.

Remember that accurately predicting the car insurance price during purchase can make this claiming process smoother, helping you maximise savings and benefits.

Conclusion

To conclude, understanding the types of insurance, comprehending key terminologies like IDV and NCB, efficiently using add-ons, timely renewing your policy, and following a simple claim process can make a massive difference in your car insurance price. These strategies help you get the most out of your policy and ensure substantial savings.

We encourage you to explore ACKO's diversified portfolio of affordable and transparent car insurance plans. Remember, an informed decision is a smart decision. With the right strategy and knowledge, you can maximise savings on auto insurance without compromising coverage. 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

