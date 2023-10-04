Maximize Your 2023 Gains with These Top Three Coins: XRP, Tron, and Tradecurve Markets!

XRP has returned to the TaiFu 30 Crypto Index amid its ongoing lawsuit with the US SEC. Tron has released its monthly report for September. Meanwhile, Tradecurve Markets is revolutionizing the trading sector adding new features and tools.

XRP has returned to the TaiFu™ 30 Crypto Index.

Tron's TVL has crossed $15.9 billion.

Analysts forecast a 5,000% ROI for Tradecurve Markets investors by December.

XRP (XRP) Relished on TaiFu™ 30 Crypto Index

XRP, the digital currency linked to Ripple Labs, has re-entered the TaiFu™ 30 Crypto Index. Meanwhile, this index is updated daily and features the 30 most valuable cryptocurrencies for that day, based on their market valuation.

According to Tai Zen, the co-creator of the TaiFu 30 Crypto Index, XRP is now "reasonably" accessible and available to Western traders. Interestingly, XRP's price has increased by 0.6% in the last 24 hours to reach $0.523189. This increase comes after Ripple released 1 billion XRP tokens into circulation.

Ripple has been releasing 1 billion XRP coins every month in the past few months to increase the amount of XRP in circulation. While Ripple's lawsuit with the US SEC remains, analysts have forecasted the price of XRP to cross $1 in 2023.

Tron (TRX) TVL Creates New All-time High

Tron (TRX) has outperformed other cryptos, due to increased activity on the Tron network. This increased activity has contributed to the strong performance of its DeFi ecosystem. According to the network's September report posted on its X account, Tron's TVL has crossed $15.9 billion.

Additionally, TronScan data has shown mee developments. There are now nearly 187 million addresses on Tron. The total transactions have crossed $6.4 billion. The price of Tron continued to skyrocket on September 29th due to increased demand.

Tron coin price reached a peak of $0.090, which is its highest level since July 22nd. As of October 2nd, Tron's price has dropped to $0.089645. Still, it remains one of the best-performing major cryptocurrencies this year. Analysts have predicted a price increase to $0.102 for TRX by December.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) To Solve the Problems Faced By Traders

Several exchanges have risen over the years with promises of great trading tools and services. However, most of these platforms have failed to solve the problems faced by traders in the trading sector. Traders face challenges like privacy issues, strict KYC forms, low liquidity, and high trading fees.

Tradecurve Markets is here to solve these issues. The team is working on a hybrid trading platform that will merge the advantages of CEX and DEXs. On Tradecurve Markets, you will be able to trade derivatives without sharing personal information.

Traders also get full control of their private keys and digital assets. For added transparency, the platform will implement a Proof of Reserve (PoR) infrastructure. The ease of use and large amount of assets are also maintained on the hybrid exchange. The Tradecurve Markets ecosystem has a native token called TCRV.

Tradecurve Markets' value has increased by more than 200% in the last three months. Currently, TCRV is in the sixth stage of its presale, with a price of only $0.03. Experts have forecasted a 5,000% return on investment for early TCRV investors by December.

