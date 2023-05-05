Meet Devinder Sandhu: A Hardworking, Committed, and Influential Personality On The Constant Pursuit To Brilliance

The life story of Devinder Sandhu, one of the most influential personalities who has been instrumental in delivering impeccable projects in and around Chandigarh and Punjab, talks about passion, dedication, and perseverance. From serving as the Senior Director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services to chairing the development of Forest Hill Golf & Country Club as the Senior Director, Devinder Sandhu has successfully fulfilled his responsibilities in various eminent roles while relentlessly pursuing excellence.

Born and brought up in India, Devinder Sandhu grew up in a middle-class family. After schooling in his hometown, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Arts from the acclaimed Punjab University in Chandigarh. One of his most significant turning points was when he enrolled in a Certificate Management Accountancy Programme in Toronto, Canada, after graduating from college.

In the year 1993, Devinder Sandhu stepped foot into the immigration industry. He became the Senior Director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services and proved himself an asset to the company.

Under Devinder Sandhu’s leadership, Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services expanded operations to South-East Asian countries. As the company’s associates continued to spread worldwide, Devinder Sandhu garnered immense acclaim overseas. He got the opportunity to serve over 4,00,000 clients and established himself as a pioneer in the industry.

Devinder Sandhu's placement firm, Global Placement Services, which assists clients seeking to relocate to Canada, further strengthened his commitment to serving people excellently.

Devinder Sandhu also served as the Senior Director of Continental Institute For International Studies, a leading institute that empowers Indian students with internationally-acclaimed courses.

Continental Institute For International Studies is a leading institution that offers pathway programs to students and graduates. The institution provides students and graduates with international education as per Canadian standards in India. They can complete a part of their studies in India before flying to partnered universities in Canada and New Zealand.

Devinder Sandhu's relentless pursuit of excellence led him to chair the development of Forest Hill Golf & Country Club as the Senior Director. The Forest Hill Gold & Country Club in Chandigarh is one of India's ultimate luxury resort living destinations. It allows interested investors to own their cottage, villa, or farm on the magnificent property.

In addition to serving as the Senior Director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services and the Continental Institute For International Studies, Devinder Sandhu is also the Director of WWICS Estates Private Limited, the real estate venture of the company. His undivided focus on bringing elite lifestyle places and epitomizing the spirit of exclusivity has helped him deliver exemplary projects like Forest Hill Golf Resort, Imperial Heights Mohali, and Imperial County Kurali.

Devinder Sandhu is also a respected member of various professional bodies and associations like CICC, APIEC, IACC, CII, and PHDCCI. His journey to becoming one of the most influential personalities in India and abroad is a result of his sincere and praiseworthy dedication to his achieve his goals despite obstacles in life. Whether it was overcoming financial challenges or negotiating in the complex world of immigration regulations, his life exemplifies what one can achieve through sincere commitment, sheer hard work, and the constant pursuit of brilliance.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.