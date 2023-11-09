 Meet One Of The Most Exciting Credit Cards Against FD In India : The Tribune India

  • Meet One Of The Most Exciting Credit Cards Against FD In India

Meet One Of The Most Exciting Credit Cards Against FD In India

Meet One Of The Most Exciting Credit Cards Against FD In India


In a vibrant financial market like India, customers have countless credit cards to choose from. However, most of these cards are out of reach for many: as they require good credit scores and a certain level of income. But what if there’s a lifetime free credit card that can be availed with no credit history, no stable job, 0 documentation and no income: just a O balance account opening? Read on.

Meet the DreamDifferent Credit Card, a credit card that can be gotten by opening a Fixed Deposit (FD) with Kotak811. If you're looking for a credit card that doesn't require a CIBIL score or income proof, your search ends here. With the DreamDifferent Credit Card, you not only get a lifetime free credit card but also unlock a world of financial possibilities. Let's get into what makes this credit card a game-changer and how you can easily access it through a zero balance savings account with Kotak811.

Zero Balance Account Opening: The Gateway to Financial Freedom

It all starts with a zero balance savings account. Kotak811 is redefining personal banking by eliminating the need for a minimum balance. This is a breath of fresh air for anyone who values financial flexibility without restrictions. With Kotak811, you can open an account without worrying about non-maintenance charges or annual fees. The account opening process is entirely online, with no hassle of physical forms and photocopies of KYC documents. Just provide your PAN and Aadhaar details during the account opening process, and you're on your way after a video KYC.

The DreamDifferent Credit Card: Your Key to Credit

Now, let's talk about the star of the show - the DreamDifferent Credit Card. This credit card is unlike any other, primarily because it's secured by an FD. What does that mean for you? It means no more sleepless nights worrying about your credit score. Whether you have a low CIBIL score or no credit history at all, this card is accessible to you. Here's how it works: open an FD with Kotak811, and you can get the DreamDifferent Credit Card against that FD. It's that simple. No salary slips, no income proofs, no complicated eligibility criteria. This credit card empowers you to start your credit-building journey from scratch. And the best part? A fixed deposit as low as Rs. 5,000 can start you off with this card.

Lifetime Free Credit Card: No Hidden Charges

One of the standout features of the DreamDifferent Credit Card is that it's a lifetime free credit card. Say goodbye to annual fees or hidden charges that can sneak up on you. With this, you enjoy the convenience of credit without the burden of fees and charges. Use it wisely, and it won't cost you a dime. You’ll also build up a good credit score over time, and become eligible for better credit offers in the future.

Continue Earning Interest on Your FD

Here's where the DreamDifferent Credit Card truly shines. While you're using the card to make purchases, pay bills, and enjoy the benefits of credit, your FD continues to earn interest. Yes, you heard that right. Your money works for you in more ways than one. It's a win-win situation - build your credit profile while earning interest on your savings.

Benefits Galore

The DreamDifferent Credit Card isn't just about convenience; it's about rewards too. Earn 2 reward points for every Rs 100 spent online and 1 reward point for every Rs 100 spent offline. Plus, receive 500 Bonus Reward Points upon card activation and spending Rs 5000 within the first 45 days of card issuance.

Say goodbye to fuel surcharge fees with a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000, with a maximum waiver of Rs 3,500 annually. Save on railway surcharges for transactions on www.irctc.co.in and Indian Railways Booking Counters, with a maximum waiver of Rs 500 per year. You also get a Rs 50,000 cover against fraudulent usage with the 811 DreamDifferent Shield.

Your Path to Better Credit

The DreamDifferent Credit Card is more than a credit card; it's a financial stepping stone. It's an opportunity to build your credit score, access credit without barriers, and continue earning interest on your savings. With 0 balance account opening and a hassle-free application process, this card is a game-changer for those who've been kept away from credit due to low scores or limited financial documentation. Start your credit journey today with the DreamDifferent Credit Card and experience a world of financial freedom.

For more information and to apply for the DreamDifferent Credit Card, visit the Kotak811 website today.

Disclaimer: Terms and conditions apply for credit cards against FD. Credit limits are provided based on your FD amount. The Kotak811 account is subject to eligibility criteria.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

