Meet Tarun Poddar, Man behind unprecedented and seemingly impossible IPO journey of Foxhog.

In a surprising turn of events, Foxhog's CEO, Tarun Poddar, has successfully navigated the tumultuous journey of an initial public offering (IPO), despite facing personal setbacks. Since Poddar's announcement of the IPO in November 2022, skepticism loomed over the feasibility of the venture, exacerbated by a tumultuous heart break that added a layer of complexity to his personal life. However, against all odds, Foxhog has triumphed, completing the listing formalities today.

The dream of taking a company public is a milestone for any founder, and today, Foxhog realizes that dream. David Borezzson, Foxhog's CFO, shared his perspective, stating, "We at Foxhog are dedicated to rural investment and lending, with plans to expand into rural areas across the country under the 'VC FOR VILLAGES' model."

Poddar's journey mirrors a Bollywood drama, encompassing failures and heartbreak. He once remarked, "Thinking of running a bank without a bank account is like flying in the air without a parachute." However, Foxhog has demonstrated that one can overcome challenges and achieve their aspirations.

Operating in six countries and 23 states in India, with its headquarters in the USA and corporate headquarters in New Delhi, Foxhog has played a pivotal role in boosting India's economy since 2020. Poddar's leadership earned accolades, with Foxhog being recognized as the Best Startup to Watch in 2022 and the Best Employer to Work for in 2022.

The highly scrutinized breakup story has become the talk of the town, involving a Pune-based engineer. Investors are now speculating whether Poddar has successfully overcome his personal challenges to focus on his professional commitments. The IPO success may serve as a testament to Poddar's resilience and determination in steering Foxhog through adversity to achieve a groundbreaking milestone.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.