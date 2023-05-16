 Meme Coin Chronicles: Big Eyes Coin Takes On Dogecoin as BitBoy's BEN Sees Success : The Tribune India

Meme Coin Chronicles: Big Eyes Coin Takes On Dogecoin as BitBoy's BEN Sees Success

Meme Coin Chronicles: Big Eyes Coin Takes On Dogecoin as BitBoy's BEN Sees Success


The Crypto space is beyond lucrative and innovative to the point where a joke can transform into a token and amass a market capitalization of $58 million in a matter of two days.

Meme coin season is indeed in full swing as the launch of new crypto without a roadmap or whitepaper is able to achieve success then the possibilities for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are indeed unlimited.

 

BitBoy's BEN Token Rockets to Success

Ben Armstrong, a crypto influencer widely recognized as BitBoy, recently introduced the Ben Coin (BEN), a new meme token that commenced trading on May 8 with an initial valuation of $0.000000014788. Since then, it has seen a growth of 874.16%, currently being traded at $0.000000157946. BEN has secured the #390 position in market rankings and has a current trading volume of $79.8 million.

The BitBoy BEN token’s success can be attributed to his large following of 1 million on Twitter which when coupled with his recent Bullish remarks has attributed to the token’s valuation, popularity, and adoption. The BEN token is associated with Ben DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization comprising individuals named Ben within the crypto space resulting in community support and engagement.

 

Unleash Your Inner Meme Mogul with Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat-themed meme coin aiming to challenge Dogecoin's (DOGE) dominance in the crypto meme space. With its dedicated CatCrew and upcoming casino, BIG has gained a strong meme following within the crypto community. The success of any newly launched assets heavily relies on community support, and BIG has significant backing. Don't miss out on this low-cap gem.

Within just one year, BIG has cultivated a following among crypto enthusiasts, and the crypto community is rallying behind it. With a highly successful presale that has already generated over $36 million in funding, BIG has surpassed all expectations and won over even the harshest critics.

Mark your calendars! On June 15th, BIG will officially launch, accompanied by the highly anticipated Big Casino, operated by the dedicated CatCrew. Get ready to enjoy over 4,000 games, incorporating a Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanism and Web3 functionality. This groundbreaking casino add valuable utility to the BIG token along with a gambling mechanism, making it more than just a digital asset.

The best part: To celebrate the final stage of the presale, the development team has introduced a limited-time promotional code, END300. By using this code during checkout, you'll receive an impressive 300% bonus on your purchase, maximizing your investment and giving you an incredible start.

Time is running out! The final round of presale ends on June 3rd, act fast to secure your place in the BIG community. Don't miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking project and witness the launch of the Big Casino on August 29th.

Historical trends indicate that crypto valuations are often at their lowest prior to launch, making BIG an exciting opportunity for exponential growth in a short period. By investing now, you can secure a significant number of tokens with the potential for substantial returns.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Whisper of ‘Brahmin conspiracy’ proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka

2
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

3
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

4
Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

5
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt trolled for 'copying' Deepika Padukone in her latest airport look

6
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani vacationing in Japan, their picture with fans leak online

7
Punjab

SAD questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s presence in Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

8
Punjab

40 children injured in collision between school bus and Punjab Roadways bus near Jagraon

9
Punjab

Two days after Jalandhar bypoll win, AAP doles out power shocker in Punjab

10
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Congress leader Shivakumar to be in Delhi on Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

Gandhi drives to Kharge's residence and holds a closed-door ...

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre’s ‘failure’ to release rural development fund of Rs 4000 crore

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...

Supreme Court agrees to hear in July pleas of Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed

Supreme Court agrees to hear in July plea by Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed

Gujarat judicial officers say they are suffering humiliation...

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

The previous bus stand in the city will also remain function...


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Amritsar Heritage Street blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by Chandigarh MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Chandigarh: Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board on Tuesday

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Air quality, visibility drop as winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP's bypoll victory makes Opposition jittery about MC poll

BJP, Congress jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Punjab Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Jalandhar: Akashvani completes 75 years today

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Giaspura gas leak: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar