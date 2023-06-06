Meme Coins Bringing The Mania Back! Floki, Pepe & Caged Beasts Prove That Meme Coins Are Still At The Top Of The Crypto Game

We all remember how crazy the world went for crypto at the stand of this decade, but there was a specific trend in the market that was especially popular amongst all communities! Meme coins! Many people all over the world made great returns on their meme coin investments, putting some in such a good position that they never have to work again.

Did you miss out on the first meme coin wave? Well, there’s no need to freight, it looks like something is brewing once again, so let this article help you to take advantage of that before the bubble bursts again! Here are three meme coins to buy in 2023 - Floki, Pepe coin, and Caged Beasts.

Floki and Binance Team Up

First, we’ll start with the most famous and longest-established meme coin on this list, Floki Inu (FLOKI)! When it first debuted in 2021, Floki immediately overtook the cryptocurrency industry and rose to prominence as one of the most widely used meme coins, particularly in recent years. Floki Inu, which is named after the pet dog of billionaire businessman and cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk, has developed a sizable following among both traders and investors.

It's important to be aware of Floki's partnership with Binance, a recent development. The marketing effort will be supported by Binance Pay on a number of platforms, such as the Pay webpage, social media, and others. The Floki Inu team tweeted that Binance and Floki would also publicise and highlight this campaign on their social media platforms. Through Binance Pay, the strategic alliance intends to increase the token's usefulness while also giving the fourth-largest meme coin by market capitalization more visibility.

Pepe On Top Of The World

The next meme coin is a new one that's already trailblazing despite how recently it launched. PEPE, a meme coin named after the well-known (or infamous) meme of the same name, has experienced amazing development since making its debut this year in May. It has had an astonishing rise, and it is simple to see why. The explosive meme currency operates as an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, processing transactions utilising Ethereum's community of proof-of-stake validators. The Pepe team burned their tokens that represented liquidity providers in addition to giving up control of the contract. They deliberately relinquished both the power and the ability to alter the cryptocurrency's coding. This is being done to show the community that no matter how quickly cryptocurrencies gain popularity, everyone is engaged in this effort.

Who Let The Beast Out?

Finally, let's examine the crazy and fascinating tale of Caged Beasts (BEAST), a meme coin that is poised to upend things, before wrapping things up. With a concept that is as original as they come, Caged Beasts will launch its spectacular presale in just two weeks. Investors have the chance to unlock a unique collection of beasts that represent their investment with Caged Beasts. But here's the fun part: while the presale goes on, these creatures will develop and grow, beginning as weaklings and growing into fearsome monsters. Through fun events like social media competitions and giveaways, Caged Beasts will maintain contact with its expanding community during this voyage.

In The End

Well, there you have it! Floki, Pepe, and Cage Beasts are all meme coins that will likely be huge hits this year, so it’s worth looking into them further in order to avoid missing out! Caged Beasts especially due to the fact that its presale itself is yet to begin, meaning you’re extremely early with something that could potentially become the next big thing! If you’d like to learn more about it, head to the website now!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.