Meme Coins Reimagined: The 11 Best New Meme Coins To Invest in During 2023

New meme coins have sprung up in recent months, adding fuel to an already explosive sector of crypto markets. Meme coins, while often baffling to outsiders, hold great appeal to their native online communities, thanks to their fun and light-hearted spirit and exciting ability to generate returns.

The meme coin craze is unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon. With that said, investors seeking the best meme coins for 2023 need to look no further than the list below. Experts have put together a comprehensive collection of high-potential meme coins and detailed exactly what makes them so promising. Read on to find out more.

List of the Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Shiba Memu (SHMU) Pepe (PEPE) Floki Inu (FLOKI) Wojak (WOJAK) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dogecoin (DOGE) Milady Meme Coin (LADY) AiDoge (AI) Dogelon Mars (ELON) Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

Best meme coins 2023 – Analysed & Reviewed

Crypto price analysts have scoured Web3 to uncover some of the most high-potential meme coins on the market. Recent months have seen the meme coin craze become absolutely manic, with the speculators who backed some of the tokens on this list managing to make some insane gains.

To help investors uncover the next generation of meme coins that are likely to grow by an order of magnitude, experts have compiled this list using a proven methodology to predict future price action.

Meme coin value largely depends on its ability to generate online excitement. In turn, this drives demand and is a contributing factor towards meme coin volatility. Meme coins often capture headlines over a short period, before fading into obscurity for prolonged periods of time.

Investors can often make the best percentage gains by buying into meme coins during periods of obscurity, before gaining larger followings. Each token in this list is currently flying under-the-radar, so investors could make potentially life-changing gains by getting involved before the next craze begins.

1. Shiba Memu (SHMU) – A powerful AI meme coin that could change the game for good

Utilizing AI-based software, Shiba Memu is bringing some incredible technology into play, being able to learn from successful marketing strategies and promote itself online. The token is based on a cutting-edge automated marketing protocol that looks set to take the world by storm over the coming months and years.

Currently, SHMU is gearing up for release through a hotly anticipated token presale. Thanks to the token’s innate value as a leading AI-based solution for crypto marketing, it’s expected to leap in value from its starting price level of $0.011125. The platform has planned a daily price increase to reward early investors, and the token will appreciate to $0.0244 in just eight weeks!

The innovative combination of technologies that props up SHMU could drive its expansion over time. The protocol is able to continually engage with users from across Web3 and optimize its strategies without any human input, giving it a clear edge over existing meme coins on the crypto market.

By harnessing artificial intelligence to enhance Shiba Memu’s marketing efforts, the project can automatically distribute its own PR, social media posts, and even chat available for user interaction. As a result, Shiba Memu looks able to reach a much broader audience of crypto users without relying on a singular community to promote it online.

Essentially, meme coins rely on their marketing campaigns above all else - particularly in their early days. As the technologies generally lack a method of attracting organic demand, it’s widespread engagement on social media which drives investment. As such, Shiba Memu’s powerful machine learning solution looks set to become intensely popular as a result, meaning significant potential for early investment.

2. Pepe (PEPE) – One of the highest-performing new meme coins of 2023

Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency that bears the namesake of the popular internet meme, Pepe the Frog. While the origins of the meme date back to an early 2000s webcomic, it's likely that most people have become familiarized with the frog via various internet accounts and forums.

After it was first created during the early weeks of April, Pepe grew in value to almost $1 billion by the beginning of May 2023. It’s one of the fastest-growing meme coins in history, and has since been listed on major digital asset exchanges such as Binance.

Pepe is now home to a vibrant community of speculators seeking to forecast the future popularity of internet memes. Since Pepe the Frog has been a mainstay in internet culture over recent years, and PEPE has already captured the minds of investors across Web3, it’s likely to continue its expansion over time.

3. Floki Inu (FLOKI) – A Long-term Project that Aims to Deliver Educational Value to the Blockchain Community

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency that has gained popularity due to its association with Elon Musk's dog, Floki. While it remodels other, more popular meme coins in terms of its inspiration, it has attracted a loyal following from the crypto community due to its in-built utility and roadmap that plans for some useful services.

One of the most attractive features of the Floki Inu ecosystem is Inuversity. This blockchain-based service intends to educate crypto investors about the development of blockchain technology, which can help to reduce knowledge gaps that often plague and obfuscate the industry, leading to more widespread adoption.

While it may seem like just another quirky addition to the world of digital currencies, FLOKI has been designed with a noble goal in mind. Its tongue-in-cheek branding reflects the growing development of internet culture, where authentic promotions generate a higher level of engagement than traditional alternatives.

Since Floki is home to a growing number of use cases for token holders, and the project is an official sponsor of world-renowned brands such as Napoli football club and Tyson Fury, it’s expected to stick around for the long term and attract investment over time.

4. Wojak (WOJAK) – A meme coin based on a world-famous internet character

Wojak is based on the popular internet meme of the same name. The meme has become widespread in online communities in recent years, which contributed to the rapid rise in value for the WOJAK token during the meme coin mania of 2023.

Wojak has become a highly traded meme coin in recent months. It launched at the same time as Pepe (PEPE), and while it didn’t quite reach the same level of success as its contemporary, Wojak still managed to skyrocket over 10x in a short space of time.

While many may dismiss WOJAK as just another meme-inspired digital currency, it has managed to rapidly build up an impressive following. It also depicts one of the most widely-enjoyed online characters, and the prevalence of the Wojak meme could help it attract demand for long into the future.

As with any new meme coin, it's important to approach with caution and do your own research before investing. However, WOJAK is a fully community-centric cryptocurrency. What it lacks in-built utility, it makes up for in decentralization. WOJAK is somewhat protected from rug pulls as a result, and its attractiveness as a meme makes it a worthy choice for speculators.

5. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – A Turing complete meme coin ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that emerged during the 2021 bull market. It get its name from a Japanese breed of dog called Shiba Inu, which inspired millions of online memes thanks to the iconic Doge picture. Internet users from the early-2010s may remember the prevalence of ‘Much Wow’ memes from the same time period.

Like Dogecoin before it, SHIB is a decentralized cryptocurrency that offers a light-hearted alternative to more advanced blockchain technologies. In spite of its appeal as an entry-level investment for new Web3 users, Shiba Inu offers a range of in-built utilities that make it stand out in the realm of meme coins.

While many meme coins can turn out to lack any form of utility, Shiba Inu has taken a different approach. It operates on its own blockchain which was created as a fork of Ethereum. The Shiba Inu blockchain, therefore, enables the creation of custom applications known as dApps, which has led to a growing number of DeFi services available exclusively for SHIB token holders.

While it remains a high-risk investment due to its innate volatility, SHIB has attracted a loyal community of investors who recognize the potential for its growth. Despite its origins as a lighthearted meme, Shiba Inu is a top 15 cryptocurrency by market capitalization and looks set to remain valuable into the future.

6. Dogecoin – The most valuable meme coin on the market

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a light-hearted alternative to Bitcoin. Based on a popular internet meme featuring the Shiba Inu dog, Doge quickly gained a cult following and developed a strong community of supporters.

Despite its origins as a joke, Dogecoin has become a serious player in the world of cryptocurrency. It was created using the same consensus protocol as Bitcoin, which has contributed towards it reaching a total market cap of over $50 billion during the 2021 bull market.

Not only can DOGE operate as a decentralized payment system, but it’s also a more scalable alternative to the most valuable digital asset in the world. No single entity can influence the Dogecoin network’s ability to operate – this, coupled with its light-hearted online community, has led to a growing demand for the token.

Dogecoin has been backed by some high-profile investors, including Elon Musk. While some see DOGE as just a meme coin, others view it as a viable investment opportunity. Price surges often attract widespread attention to the original meme coin, which gives it value among speculators too.

Whatever your opinion on Doge, there's no denying that it has captured the imagination of many. The token is expected to stick around for the long term, and it’s worth keeping an eye on it in the world of cryptocurrency.

7. Milady Meme Coin (LADY) – An NFT-inspired meme coin

Milady Meme Coin is a new meme coin based on the popular NFT collection known as Milady. Milady NFTs have become widespread as a profile picture collection, with many high-profile influencers donning a Milday on social media networks including Zhu Su, Co-Founder of Three Arrows Capital.

While not an official affiliate of the Milady NFT collection, the LADY token uses the iconic collection to generate engagement online. The token skyrocketed over 100x in a matter of days after it first launched, with questions being raised as to whether it had been backed by a team of insiders that had capital ready to inject into the market.

As one of the most liquid meme coins on the market right now, LADY is a valid means of short-term speculation. For anyone looking to make a profit within minutes based on recent price action, tokens like LADY provide a viable means to do it.

Since the Milady NFT collection is held by so many high-profile influencers, Milady Meme Coin is expected to benefit over time. It is a widely recognizable meme that has been combined with deep market liquidity, which makes it an attractive choice for speculators.

8. AiDOGE (AI) – An AI-powered meme coin that delivers an attractive use case

AiDOGE is an exciting new entry into the world of meme coins. As an AI technology-backed coin, it offers unique features and potential for growth in the market. AiDOGE allows all token holders to create their own internet memes, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to deliver text-to-image capabilities for the crypto community.

AiDOGE uses artificial intelligence technology to create value for token holders, which gives it some trend value among meme coins in Web3. As more and more investors become interested in artificial intelligence, projects like AiDOGE could become a hotbed of user activity.

The native AI token was recently available during a presale. AiDOGE will soon be airdropped to all presale participants as it looks set to start its journey on the open market from a strong foundation of support.

It will be interesting to see how the AI integration sets AiDOGE apart from the crowd. Overall, AiDOGE represents a cutting-edge development in the world of decentralized marketing, as users can freely drive organic engagement in online forums using intelligent text-to-image outputs.

9. Dogelon Mars (ELON) – A celebrity meme that has generated online attention

Dogelon Mars (ELON) caused a stir among investors thanks to its humorous take on Elon Musk – a popular figure among online communities as a billionaire who regularly partakes in chatrooms and social media.

While having no official ties to Elon Musk, Dogelon Mars gained popularity due to memeing the famous entrepreneur. Dogelon Mars is based on Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog called Floki and many of its supporters consider it to have great potential for growth.

One thing’s for certain, the ELON coin is backed by a dedicated community of supporters who take pride in the online movement. Despite its novelty, Dogelon Mars has quickly become an investment opportunity for those who believe in its potential to disrupt the crypto market, and it may be one to watch over the next year.

10. Samoyedcoin (SAMO) – One of the most popular meme coins on Solana

Samoyedcoin was created to promote the rapid rise of the Solana blockchain during the 2021 bull market. As meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were skyrocketing, SAMO was able to attract widespread attention for being the first major meme coin in the Solana ecosystem.

The popularity of Samoyedcoin can be attributed to its adorable puppy mascot and its supporters' active participation in promoting the coin on social media platforms. SamoyedCoin is also a legitimate cryptocurrency project that offers real value to its users, as all token holders can purchase attractive artwork in the form of Solana-based NFTs.

The high-performance Solana blockchain, coupled with Samoyedcoin’s dedicated user base, could make SAMO a promising cryptocurrency. It may actually turn out to be one of the best performing meme coins if Solana is able to recover from it’s recent slump in price action, too.

11. Baby Doge (BABYDOGE)

As the name suggests, Baby Doge is a meme coin that bears a striking resemblance to the popular Dogecoin. However, it boasts some unique features including its ability to offer early-stage investors the potential for future growth – something that many would-be DOGE investors missed out on by entering the market late.

BABYDOGE launched in 2021 and has plans to introduce several non-profit initiatives such as charity giveaways and NFT collections. This adds more utility to the Baby Doge ecosystem, giving it a natural advantage over its predecessor, Dogecoin.

Baby Doge has deflationary tokenomics as a key feature of the platform. It includes a 5% redistribution mechanism that can reward token holders over time while reducing the circulating supply of the native token. As a moonshot investment, Baby Doge stands to do well, and could be worth watching closely.

What are some Aspects to Consider when Investing in Cryptocurrency? Risk Tolerance

One of the most important things to consider when investing in the best meme coins of 2023 is that they are high-risk assets. They are inherently volatile thanks to their in-built characteristics, so investors are advised against buying meme coins during major price peaks.

With that said, they can produce major returns for investors who buy during the market lows. Most meme coins on this list fit that category, but investors should still be wary of potential losses.

Token Use Case

Utility is generally lacking for meme coins, which primarily derive value from their ability to generate online engagement. However, most tokens on this list do provide a degree of utility for token holders, which can help to boost price action over time.

Utility can equate to demand as long as the utility provided is attractive. This may seem obvious, but it’s an often-overlooked feature of cryptocurrencies that has led to many investors losing capital.

To summarize, investors should always consider token utility and evaluate whether it’s able to attract buyers over a sustained period of time.

What is the Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2023?

Through balancing the most important aspects of meme coins, it’s clear the most exciting meme coin on this list is Shiba Memu. By delivering a cutting-edge artificial intelligence protocol to support a highly meme-able cryptocurrency, the project's ability to automatically promote its brand online is unprecedented, and could quickly lead to extremely high levels of demand over time.

Investors seeking to uncover a meme coin during its early stages are expected to do well by buying SHMU during the presale. The token has yet to achieve virality, which means that now could obviously be the perfect time to get involved. Over time, its machine learning capabilities are set to drive investment returns automatically, with early investors looking at a long-term buy with astonishing potential.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.