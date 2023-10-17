Mesmerizes Audience as Lakshman in Uttaranchal Ramlila Mandali Sector 40 Chandigarh

Aradhya October,17

In a riveting performance that left spectators awestruck, renowned Digital Media Expert, Author, and Theatre Actor Snehil Sharma took on the iconic role of Lakshman in the Uttaranchal Ramlila Mandali Sector 40 Chd. This multi-talented artist, with a repertoire spanning various roles such as Sita, KeyiKeyi, Sugreev, Shrupnakha, Narada, and even Lord Rama, has been a stalwart in the world of Ramleela for over 15 years.

This year, Sharma graced the stage of Uttaranchal Ramlila Mandali Sector 40 Chd, breathing life into the character of Lakshman, a role that resonated profoundly with the audience. The performance, filled with power-packed dialogues and emotionally charged scenes, left the audience mesmerized and captivated throughout the play.

When asked about his outstanding portrayal, Sharma humbly credited the director, Sanjay Jhakhmola, and his co-actor, Simranjeet Singh Takkar. It was their insistence and trust in his abilities that led him to opt for the challenging character of Lakshman. He expressed his gratitude, stating, "All credit goes to the entire committee of Uttaranchal Ramlila Mandali. Their faith in me and the character made this performance memorable."

Director Sanjay Jhakhmola, known for his keen eye for talent and has been performing as Ravana from many years, praised Sharma's dedication and skill, saying, "Snehil Sharma brought an unparalleled energy to the character of Lakshman. His commitment to the role was inspiring, and the audience could feel the depth he added to the performance."

Co-actor Simranjeet Singh Takkar, another versatile actor who portrays strong roles like Tadka, Parshurama, and Meghnada, shared the stage with Sharma, he further commended his professionalism and the way he embodied the essence of Lakshman. "It was a privilege to work alongside Snehil. His portrayal of Lakshman was not just a character; it was an experience," said Takkar.

The Uttaranchal Ramlila Mandali Sector 40 Chd committee expressed their delight at having Sharma on board this year. People there said, "Lakshman was a testament to his artistry and dedication because of his expressions. His performance elevated the portential and left an indelible mark on the hearts of our audience."

Snehil Sharma's exceptional performance as Lakshman continues to be the talk of the town, reaffirming his status as a versatile artist and a true master of his craft. As the applause fades and the curtains draw to a close, Chandigarh's theatre scene remains enriched by the brilliance of artists like Snehil Sharma, whose passion for the stage knows no bounds.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.