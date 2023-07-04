 Minati Cryptocurrency Introduces Revolutionary DeFi Token, Empowering Global Investors : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Minati Cryptocurrency Introduces Revolutionary DeFi Token, Empowering Global Investors

Minati Cryptocurrency Introduces Revolutionary DeFi Token, Empowering Global Investors

Minati Cryptocurrency Introduces Revolutionary DeFi Token, Empowering Global Investors


Minati, a front-runner in the digital finance industry, is thrilled to announce the introduction of its groundbreaking decentralized finance (DeFi) token - Minati (MNTC). This initiative is poised to redefine the landscape of digital finance, bridging the gap between decentralization, scalability, and user empowerment. With a total supply of 1,25,00,000 tokens, Minati is ready to disrupt traditional transaction and reward systems, aiming to set a new industry standard.

What sets Minati apart is its emphasis on community governance, privacy-focused transactions, and integration of DeFi with artificial intelligence (AI). Minati is not just a token but a progressive step towards an inclusive financial ecosystem that utilizes FraAI's capabilities for fraud detection, automated trading, and risk assessment. It is set to become the first AI token to be launched on the top 5 centralized exchanges worldwide.

In preparation for the global launch, Minati is running an exclusive pre-launch offer, providing early investors the opportunity to purchase MNTC tokens at a significantly reduced price. This strategic investment opens a window for enthusiasts to partake in the future success of Minati and potentially reap substantial returns once MNTC is listed on the exchanges.

The initial enthusiasm for Minati in the crypto community is already visible, with significant interest shown by top-tier investors in the crypto industry. The token's unique features, coupled with the underlying robust blockchain infrastructure, are drawing substantial attention.

Beyond its technological prowess, Minati is committed to creating a sustainable digital economy. Its blockchain platform employs energy-efficient consensus mechanisms, thus aligning itself with global green initiatives and reducing its carbon footprint.

By mid-2023, Minati plans to launch a global MNTC exchange, featuring a secure wallet and an advanced Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace. Further expansions include the introduction of a live casino platform and innovative AI products by mid-2024.

Available to investors is the intuitive Minati App. This user-friendly application, based on DeFi and AI principles, offers a low-fee, comprehensive crypto-news curation, and IDO wallet aggregation, among other features, presenting a seamless and user-centric experience.

To find out more about Minati's offerings and to take advantage of the pre-launch offer, visit www.minati.io Don't miss the opportunity to be part of a future where decentralization, scalability, and user empowerment are not just aspirations but a reality.

About Minati:

Minati is a trailblazing digital currency based on the Binance Blockchain (BEP 20). Nestled at the intersection of DeFi and AI, Minati offers secure, private, and inclusive digital financial services. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, Minati aims to foster economic freedom and prosperity for all token holders.

Contact:

MD Kapil Siwach

CTO Gourav Sharma    

COD - Raj Verma

Email: [email protected], [email protected]    

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

4
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

5
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

6
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

7
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Punjab

Dream come true, farmers of Punjab get canal water after decades: Water Resources Minister

Don't Miss

View All
25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

Shah Rukh Khan hurt his nose while shooting for undisclosed ...


Cities

View All

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches Amritsar house of accused

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Trafficking trail: 10 months on, Amritsar-based woman rescued from Iraq

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to hospital

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue