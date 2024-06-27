 Missed your personal loan EMI? Here’s what to do next : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Missed your personal loan EMI? Here’s what to do next

Missed your personal loan EMI? Here’s what to do next


Personal loans have emerged as one of the most popular financial tools recently. They allow you to obtain quick credit in times of need, and that too, without pledging any of your assets as collateral. Whether you need funds to tackle a medical emergency, meet your wedding expenses, plan a family vacation, or upgrade your house, you can get an instant personal loan and repay the amount in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) over a pre-determined tenure.

However, sometimes, despite your best intentions, you may miss your personal loan EMI payment and find yourself in a fix. However, it’s essential to know that while missing an EMI payment isn’t ideal, it’s not the end of the world either. In this blog, you will explore the consequences of missing a personal loan payment and the steps you can take to mitigate the impact. Keep reading.

What happens when you miss your personal loan payment?

It’s crucial to note that different lenders, from NBFCs to Small Finance Banks, may have different policies regarding missed loan EMI payments. However, it may result in several repercussions, such as:

Late fees and penalties

Lenders typically impose late fees and financial penalties on borrowers when they miss loan EMI payments. While some lenders charge a flat late fee for each missed EMI, others levy a fixed percentage of the overdue amount. These fees can add up quickly and increase the overall cost of your loan.

Increased interest rates

In some cases, lenders may increase the applicable interest rate on the pending loan amount once the borrower misses an EMI payment. It may further increase your cost of borrowing over the life of the loan.

Negative impact on credit score

One of the most significant consequences of missing loan EMI payments is the negative impact on your credit score. Your credit score, ranging between 300 to 900, is a numerical representation of your creditworthiness and vital in determining your eligibility for future loans and credit cards.

When you miss an EMI payment, it gets reported to credit bureaus, resulting in a lower credit score. A lower credit score may hamper your chances of getting a loan in the future or may lead to higher interest rates.

Legal action and collection calls

Multiple instances of missed EMI payments can prompt the lender to take legal action against you. It could involve hiring a collection agency or initiating legal proceedings. You may start receiving persistent legal letters and collection calls, which may result in stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

Damage to your reputation

Apart from damaging your credit score, missing personal loan EMI payments can tarnish your social and professional reputation. Additionally, if you have applied for the loan with a co-applicant or guarantor, the missed EMI payments may impact their reputation as well. They may also receive calls or legal notices from lenders and recovery agencies.

What to do if you have missed your personal loan payment?

If you have missed your personal loan EMI payment, fret not! With timely action, you can minimise the negative consequences. Below are a few steps you can take:

Reach out to your lender

As soon as you realise that you have missed your personal loan EMI payment, the first thing you must do is reach out to your lender. Explain your situation straight up along with the reason why you missed the payment in the first place. Lenders generally appreciate active communication and are always willing to work with their customers to find a solution.

Understand the consequences

Make sure you understand the financial penalties and consequences of missing your personal loan EMI payment. For example, know if your lender will levy any late fee for the missed payment or if it will increase the applicable interest rate on your outstanding loan amount. You can discuss the terms openly with your lender. You can also find this information in the “Terms and Conditions” section of your loan agreement.

Make the payment as soon as possible

If you have missed your loan EMI payment by mistake or negligence, you can complete it as soon as possible. This can help reduce the accumulation of late fees and demonstrate to your lender that you are committed to fulfilling your obligations. In case your lender has already levied the late fees, you can negotiate with them to waive the late payment charges before making the payment.

Discuss alternative options

If you are unable to pay your loan EMI immediately, you can discuss the alternate options with your lender. Several lending institutions assist borrowers who are struggling to pay their loan EMIs. For instance, they may offer them a grace period to make their EMI payments without incurring any extra charges. Some lenders may also increase the loan tenure so that the EMI amount is reduced.

Keep monitoring your credit score

Your credit score may take a hit if you miss your loan EMI payment. However, you can rebuild it gradually by taking the right steps. Once you start paying your EMIs or adhering to a renewed payment schedule, make sure it’s reflected in your credit report. In case of discrepancies, contact the credit bureau.

To sum it up

While a personal loan is a useful tool to meet your short-term financial requirements, you must handle it carefully. Missing your personal loan EMI payment(s) can be a stressful experience and may lead to several negative consequences. However, by staying calm and taking proactive steps, you can minimise the impact. Remember, anyone can face financial challenges, but what’s more important is how you handle them.

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

2
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

4
Punjab

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

5
Punjab

Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week

7
Punjab

Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder' plot: US made it clear to India that it seeks accountability, says top American official

8
Punjab

Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal withdraws support to its bypoll candidate Surjit Kaur

9
World

Restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib

10
Himachal

Himachal fails to take note of Nurpur Agniveer’s death in J-K encounter

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

Union Budget will be futuristic document; reforms will be fast-tracked: President Murmu in Parliament

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in her address to both Houses of Parliament

VP Dhankhar doubles down on Emergency issue, says country de...

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

India has been allocated the Guyana semifinal due to match t...

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI as his plea for seeking bai...


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Delhi water minister Atishi discharged from hospital

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon