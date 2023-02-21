Monero (XMR) and Filecoin (FIL) Look Strong, But Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Leads the Way with 6000% Gains

If you are looking for good options to diversify your portfolio, you may need to pay more attention to Monero (XMR), Filecoin (FIL), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). These are three tokens that are currently showing great potential.

Judging by their current performance on the market, both Monero (XMR) and Filecoin (FIL) are looking strong with recent price increases. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is also seeing impressive gains while still in presale.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in phase 8 of presale which has seen its price climb by 1675%. Experts forecast Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to make 6000% gains by the end of the presale.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) has been making solid gains since the year began. Monero (XMR) is a decentralized network and cryptocurrency. As a cryptocurrency, XMR can be exchanged with other tokens or used to pay for services safely and efficiently.

As a network, Monero (XMR) provides users with a high level of anonymity and privacy when conducting transactions. All transactions done on the Monero (XMR) network are completely untraceable.

Monero (XMR) is designed in the same way as Bitcoin (BTC). However, XMR places more emphasis on security than scalability. Monero (XMR) provides users with many security tools to achieve their desired level of anonymity.

The Monero (XMR) network has even been upgraded with layer-2 and more cryptographic settings to make it a leading privacy crypto network. As more people seek higher levels of privacy in their transactions, Monero (XMR) is expected to grow both in demand and value.

Filecoin (FIL)

Another project that is looking really strong this year is Filecoin (FIL). Filecoin (FIL) is the brainchild of Protocol Labs which also created the Interplanetary File Storage System.

Filecoin (FIL) is an open-source blockchain project that focuses on providing a decentralized P2P cloud storage system. Anyone can use Filecoin (FIL) cloud to store and retrieve digital data on a decentralized and secure platform.

One of the practical functions of Filecoin (FIL) is to prevent some of the shortcomings of centralized data storage and retrieval systems such as unauthorized access to your information. Filecoin (FIL) uses blockchain technology to ensure that nobody can access, edit, or delete your digital data without your consent.

Data storage has become an integral part of life, which is why Filecoin (FIL) is quickly gaining ground in the cryptocurrency market. The FIL token has been on a bull run since late last year. Filecoin (FIL) is still a great option to consider in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new decentralized project that is using blockchain technology to revolutionize the venture capital industry. As a decentralized investment platform, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes it possible for anyone to buy into a startup with potential for growth for as little as $1 through fractionalized NFTs.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) not only eliminates entry barriers to the crowdfunding sector but also helps startups raise capital faster and more cost-effectively. Startups no longer need to give up their equity to angel investors to raise capital, thanks to the democratized funding approach introduced by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Security is also addressed in the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform. Orbeon Protocol smart contracts have a Fill or Kill feature that automatically refunds all invested funds to the owners if a company doesn’t achieve its funding target within a given period.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens have appreciated in price as the presale progresses. The price has risen from $0.004 to $0.0766 in the 8th phase of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale. Analysts predict the price to climb to $0.24 by the end of the presale.

Find Out More About the Orbeon Protocol Presale:

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.