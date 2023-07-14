Monsoon Mattress Care Tips: A Seasonal Guide

Are you buying or buying a mattress online? While you’ve certainly taken the first step towards better and more comfortable sleep, you are not off the hook yet! The monsoon has arrived, and you should have a well-defined strategy for the season. But what are we talking about? Caring for your mattress, of course! This is essential to keep it as comfortable and refreshing as you bought it! Monsoon, while stirring feelings of warmth, comfort and romance (among a thousand others), does have its fair share of issues.

These include mildew, mould, insects, dampness and a lot more. As it turns out, even the best mattresses will take a heavy toll due to these problems if you are not careful. This will not only reduce its quality and lifespan but also hinder the quality of your sleep. It may also lead to several hitherto-absent health problems you would be better off avoiding. Here are some tips that will help you care better for your mattress throughout the season.

Caring for your mattress during the monsoon- Dos and Don’ts

After shopping your mattress online, below are some pointers that will help you keep your mattress in mint condition throughout the monsoons:

· Consider baking soda: If moisture and dampness are steady issues, then you may try using baking soda. It is an excellent option for fast moisture absorption while helping remove any foul odour. You will have to get a strainer for sprinkling it over the mattress while letting it remain for a few hours. Baking soda will quickly absorb the extra moisture, and you can then clean your mattress with a hand vacuum to eliminate the baking soda.

· Use sunlight wisely: You can make the most of a rare sunny day by airing your mattress for an hour or two. This will help you eliminate moisture and enjoy better naps simultaneously! The sunlight is not only Nature’s disinfectant but also prevents several probable illnesses.

· Dehumidifiers may be a good option- You can consider using dehumidifiers throughout the monsoon, particularly for keeping humidity away. It also combats moulds, dust mites and insects.

· An air purifier may also be helpful- Air purifiers may also be beneficial during the season, helping keep the room free of allergens. Air filtration and circulation will reduce spores, contributing to a healthier atmosphere.

· Use a mattress protector without fail- A mattress protector will naturally keep your moisture secure and help you keep moisture away. At the same time, the added benefit is that you do not have to worry about any stains or spills spoiling your mattress. Make sure that the protector is a snug fit with your mattress. You can also maintain monsoon hygiene by shielding your mattress against pollen, bacteria, dust mites and other allergens. This will help you stave off illnesses during the season. A waterproof protector should do the job perfectly. At the same time, you should wash it whenever it gets dirty.

· Flipping and using the mattress- On a fortnightly or weekly basis, use your mattress after flipping it. In this manner, you can use both sides of the mattress. Microbes or dust will only have ample time to settle on your mattress for a short period.

· Keep changing your bed sheets: When you buy mattress online, you should only sleep on the bed sheet for 6-7 days at a stretch and then keep changing the sheet. This will allow time for microbes to rest on the top of the bed, leading to sleep disturbances and several health issues.

· Keep the temperature as cool as possible: You should keep the room ventilated and cool as much as possible. Keep the fan on most of the time for a comfortable experience and to enable better air circulation. This will help you keep your mattress dry most of the time without excessive humidity.

Summary

These tips will help you combat moisture and dampness successfully during the monsoon. Most importantly, you can bid goodbye to a season of colds, allergies, fungal issues, and innate damage to your mattress that will affect your sleep and hygiene.

Happy monsoon!

