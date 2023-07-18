Motia Guildford Square: A Hub of Corporates and MNCs in Tricity

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 18: Motia Group's newly constructed commercial project Motia Guildford Square at PR-7 Airport Road, is fast becoming the first choice of corporates and MNCs in the tricity for office space. Let us tell you that the main reason for this is the strategic location of this project, amenities and the great offer given by the group, which is most important for any corporate.

In this special offer of Motia Group, Guildford Square is providing customized office space to large corporates and MNCs without any rent till 30 June 2024. That means any big corporate can take this office space and get it customized according to their needs, and they will not have to pay any rent till June 30, 2024. This offer and the excellent location and amenities of the project are attracting a lot of corporates.

Spread over 3.75 acres; this project is located on the main PR-7 Airport Road, whose futuristic design and ample parking space make it very different and modern from any other project. The most important thing about the design is that the project has retail showrooms of 23.5 feet, i.e. double height on the ground floor, along with landscaped terrace, open-to-sky fine dining space, Wi-Fi enabled zone, and service in every unit. Unique features like balcony, 24x7 operational building, power back-up and security etc.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

