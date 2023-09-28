MSDM Invite Partners across India by announcing Mega Franchise Opportunities

Mohali School of Digital Marketing (MSDM), a certified institute in digital marketing, has recently announced a franchise opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors seeking to disseminate education across various regions of the country.

The franchise requirements include license fee up to 7 lacs, contract duration of 3 years, state of the art classroom, a modern computer lab, counseling office and a comfortable workstation. Partnering with MSDM means entering a profitable market with minimal investment and high returns. They already have a presence in Mohali and Panipat and plan to expand their presence to various cities across the country.

The choice to partner with MSDM is practically reliable. They are educating aspiring marketers in a variety of digital marketing fields, including PPC, SEO, SMM, SEM, video marketing, etc. The major highlight of all courses is 33+ modules with Chat GPT.

Certifications conferred by MSDM include - Google Search, Google Display, Google Shopping, HubSpot, SEMrush, MSDM, and many more.

Core Advance Courses by MSDM

SEO Course Social Media Marketing Course PPC Course Email Marketing Course Growth Hacking Course Affiliate Marketing Course

These courses not only provide students with valuable knowledge but also equip them with practical experience using over 60 tools valued at INR 1,20,000.

MSDM Journey as depicted by the founder

Divyanshu Tuli, the founder of MSDM laid strong cornerstones for future learning through his impeccable teaching and leadership qualities. He says, over a period of 5 years, we have successfully mentored 5,000+ students, entrepreneurs and housewives not just nationally but internationally as well. We have also built a strong network with IT companies worldwide to facilitate placements”.