 Music Composer-Duo Salim-Sulaiman Launched Musical Anthem -“Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hai” in Collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre on World No Tobacco Day : The Tribune India

Music Composer-Duo Salim-Sulaiman Launched Musical Anthem -“Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hai” in Collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre on World No Tobacco Day

Music Composer-Duo Salim-Sulaiman Launched Musical Anthem -“Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hai” in Collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre on World No Tobacco Day


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31

According to Global Youth Tobacco Survey-4, 38% of cigarette, 47% of bidi smokers and 52% of smokeless tobacco users in India initiated the use before their 10th birthday. In contrast, 71% of students thought other people’s cigarette smoking is harmful to them, whilst 58% favoured a ban on smoking inside enclosed public spaces. The Covid-19 pandemic laid a clear emphasis on the growing health crisis owing to tobacco consumption and the increased risk of diseases like TB, Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and Asthma, amongst others.

On World No Tobacco Day, Apex Cancer Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), in collaboration with Bollywood’s music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman launched a musical anthem, ‘Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hai’, aiming to use the universal language of music to engage youth and promote a healthy lifestyle free from tobacco use. The song was written by celebrated lyricist Irfan Siddiqui. Delhi Police has been a significant pillar of strength supporting this campaign throughout.

While launching the campaign, Bollywood music composer Salim Merchant said, “We fully support India vs Tobacco campaign, which is a step towards spreading public awareness around the harmful effects of tobacco consumption in India. We have always believed that music has the power to change the world. We are humbled to be part of a campaign that will engage youth meaningfully towards choosing a healthy lifestyle free from tobacco use. With the support of Vital Strategies and the innovative approach of WebRangers Entertainment, we are certain our little effort will inspire and potentially create a cadre of young changemakers to help spread awareness about the health hazards of tobacco. Every death from tobacco is preventable, and our entertainment industry has the potential to be part of this change” Sharing his views, Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Surgeon, Department of Head Neck Cancer, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, said, “Tobacco use is a leading preventable killer in the world, and in India, it is responsible for around 1 million deaths annually. We believe while evidence-based hard-hitting mass media campaigns will continue to create intentions of behaviour change among the masses to quit tobacco use, new initiatives such as “Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hai” have the potential to engage audiences, especially our youngsters, on musical and digital platforms.

This multi-stakeholder initiative will converge the efforts of various government agencies and organizations under the #IndiavsTobacco umbrella campaign to ultimately enhance the health status of the people. We express our deepest appreciation towards Salim Sulaiman and their team in their efforts to use a varied medium of communication for supporting our tobacco control efforts.”

This campaign was developed with the technical support of global health organization Vital Strategies under a partnership with WebRangers Entertainment, a prominent digital marketing and entertainment company. The company uses their expertise in influencer marketing to unite an impressive array of digital personalities to enrich the campaign further.

Chintan Pavlankar, Founder and CEO of WebRangers Entertainment, stated, "India ranks as the second-largest tobacco user globally, and it's not just about developing a harsh cough - it's tied to some serious chronic diseases such as heart attack, cancer, chronic lung conditions, diabetes, and more.

Despite a complete ban on tobacco advertising in India, you may have noticed that tobacco products are still often portrayed in a positive light, especially on social media. This representation is a significant part of the problem. With millions of young, highly active internet and social media users in India, it's easy to see why this is a major concern. However, it's not all doom and gloom! At WebRangers, we're harnessing the power of social media and digital marketing for a campaign aimed at educating young people about the risks of starting tobacco use, thereby preventing initiation and protecting them from tobacco-related diseases. We're pleased to collaborate with Vital Strategies, known for its technical expertise in evidence-based public health campaigns. I also want to acknowledge Salim-Sulaiman, Tata Memorial Centre, and Delhi Police for launching a superb initiative called 'Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hai'. What a fantastic day to make a difference!”

The 2:05 minute song "Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hai" will be available across all audio streaming platforms such as Gaana, JioSaavn, Resso, Spotify, Hungama, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, and Wynk Music. The accompanying video will be uploaded to the YouTube channel of Salim-Sulaiman, which has a reach of 1.84M subscribers. Additionally, a 15-second promotional audio snippet of the song will be broadcast on Radio City from 31st May to 1st June, targeting audiences in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

To further amplify the campaign song's impact, flash mobs and engagement with youth communities will be organized alongside active promotion on social media throughout the month

YouTube link : https://youtu.be/yrsdBBs_tag

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

2
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

3
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

4
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

5
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

6
Himachal

No green nod, 219-km HP 4-lane project stalled

7
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

8
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

9
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

10
Nation

AFT issues warrants against Maj Gen, financial adviser for disobeying order

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Wrestler Sakshi Malik ends protest, to resume railways duty, 2 days after meeting Amit Shah

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing ...

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder case

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA...

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

India-US focus: Co-development and co-production of military technology

Technology sharing agreement to be negotiated

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

PGI Chandigarh ranked second best medical institute in count...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Nihangs scuffle with cops at Taran Wala bridge, case filed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

591 stubble-burning cases in Jalandhar district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected