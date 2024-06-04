Must-Have Cryptos for 2024: Rollblock (RBLK), Celestia (TIA) and Solana (SOL) Lead the Pack

The crypto market is a trillion-dollar market with over 10,000 cryptocurrencies. This makes it difficult to identify the best cryptocurrencies to buy for future profits. With the recent Ether ETF approval, which is set to trigger more crypto adoption and investment, analysts have come up with a list of the best crypto coins to buy for future profits. Among the top crypto coins in the list are Rollblock, Celestia, and Solana.

With the Rollblock presale attracting whales, the token price is about to explode. Celestia’s implementation of DAS has made it a go-to blockchain ahead of other traditional monolithic blockchains. Meanwhile, Solana is living up to its claims as an Ethereum killer, with major companies such as Paypal launching on Solana.

Rollblock Sees Whale Accumulation As Analysts Forecast 50x Rally

Rollblock presale, which started a few months ago, has drawn the attention of whales who are accumulating the token in anticipation of a rally. Market data shows that over 60M RBLK tokens have been sold with the team raising over $670,000 in the presale. Notable analysts have picked the token as one of the best crypto coins to buy as the listing is set for Q3.

Meanwhile, Rollblock is coming up with a novel idea to revolutionize the $450B gambling industry through its AI-driven GambleFi ecosystem. The new casino igaming platform aims to bridge the gap between DeFi and CeFi games while offering users the best of both worlds. The Rollblock ecosystem operates on a secure, transparent public blockchain, guaranteeing the safety of players' data.

At Rollblock, all transactions are permanent and immutable, making it impossible to alter bets when placed. The Rollblock ecosystem is fully functional and operational. The platform follows all the legal frameworks to protect players' data and reach a wider audience. Notably, the native token RBLK is the currency of the platform. Currently in stage 3 of the presale, it is sold for $0.014.

Holding the token grants you exclusive access to certain games. Meanwhile, another notable feature of Rollblock is the profit-sharing model where up to 30% of the revenue is used to buy back the tokens. Next, half of the tokens bought are burned with the rest used as staking rewards, offering some of the best passive income opportunities in the crypto space. With these amazing features, analysts project 50x rallies in Q3, making RBLK the best crypto to buy now.

Celestia Price Analysis — Can TIA Hit 20 in June?

Launched in October 2023, Celestia has drawn the attention of investors over the months. The Celestia ecosystem's implementation of data availability sampling (DAS) instead of executing from consensus has set it apart from other traditional monolithic blockchains. With Celestia, it is easier for anyone to launch their own blockchain.

Celestia's massive adoption is also reflected in the price. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Celestia price has gained over 390% since its launch. In the past month, it has increased by 10%. Although the Celestia market cap and trading volume are down, the token has maintained resilience, trading above the $10 support mark. Some Celestia price predictions tip it to hit $20 in June as the bull market draws closer.

Solana Price Forecast – Crypto Analyst Tip the Price To Revisit $202 Soon

Solana is one of the popular blockchains that have seen increased adoption in the past months. In the past 30 days, Solana's price has gained 28% as the coin maintains the $160 support zone. Amazingly, Solana has gained over 700% in the past year based on market data.

Earlier in April, Solana broke through the $200 resistance zone. However, its attempt at stabilizing at the zone was not successful due to market correction. While the Solana market sentiment is bearish, Crypto analyst Tiko remains bullish on the long-term prospect and believes the token can retest the $202 mark in the coming weeks. As such, Solana is one of the top crypto coins to invest in for future gains.

