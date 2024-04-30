Narayana fulfils students' dreams and showcases exceptional national performance in the JEE Main 2024 examinations

Narayanites clinched the 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th positions in the All-India Open category

New Delhi (India), April 30: Out of the over 14 lakh+ students who participated in the highly competitive JEE Main 2024, Narayanites displayed unparalleled dominance in the All-India Open category by securing the 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th positions. Narayana boasts the highest number of top 10 rankers with six exceptional achievements. Further solidifying their supremacy, Narayanites also secured 28 positions in the top 100 and 171 positions in the top 1000 of the All-India open category ranks. Notably, G. Nilkrishna secured the all-India 1st rank, H. Vidith achieved 5th place, M. Anoop secured 6th place, M. Sai Teja secured 7th place, Chintu Sateesh Kumar secured 8th place, and Aryan Prakash achieved 10th place in the All-India open category.

Dr. P. Sindhura and P. Sharani, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, conveyed their profound pride while commending the unwavering dedication of students, their families, and the academic and administrative staff of the institution for these exceptional accomplishments.

Dr. Sindhura congratulated students and remarked, "Narayana's approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and motivates them to improve further through continuous evaluation and personalised feedback. Our microschedule facilitates proactive teaching and tailored instruction, while error analysis offers insights into areas of improvement. These along with students' perseverance drive exceptional results in the JEE Main exam."

P. Sharani extended congratulations to all the students for their remarkable achievements and conveyed appreciation to the institution's faculty. She remarked, "Our proprietary learning platform, nLearn, has provided the students with a competitive advantage. With real-time progress tracking, teachers promptly addressed students' queries, enhancing their preparation. Utilising the platform's rigorous test series, students assessed their progress and compared themselves with peers. Our dedicated staff and technology-driven infrastructure form the cornerstone of our success."

During the celebrations, the directors also offered their best wishes to the students for the upcoming JEE Advanced examination.

For over four decades, Narayana Educational Institutions have maintained a legacy of excellence, consistently setting higher standards in education. Narayana Educational Institutions strives to steer students towards academic brilliance thereby enabling the fulfilment of their dreams as at Narayana, Your Dreams Are Our Dreams.

With a vast network of 800+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 230+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 45 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000 + highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000 + students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

