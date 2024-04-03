 Navigating the Online Bike Insurance Market: Tips for First-Time Buyers : The Tribune India

As a first-time bike owner, the sheer thrill of zipping through city traffic or cruising on wide-open highways can be exhilarating. But amidst this excitement, don't let the complex web of online bike insurance deter you from protecting your prized possession. 

Understanding bike insurance isn't just about complying with the law—it's about safeguarding your journey, ensuring that every road leads to joy and not unexpected burdens. Now, let’s set the wheels in motion on this path of understanding.

Understanding Bike Insurance 

While car insurance price can often seem like a significant factor in your decision-making process when selecting an automobile, remember that bike owners aren't exempt from considering insurance costs as well. 

Bike insurance, in its essence, is your financial shield against potential damages to your two-wheeler resulting from accidents, natural disasters, theft, or fire. It's not just about safeguarding your vehicle; it also provides coverage against third-party liabilities which could stem from injuries or death of a third person or damage to their property because of your insured vehicle. 

When you purchase bike insurance online, you'll encounter two primary types of coverage - Third-party and Comprehensive coverage. The former covers damages inflicted on the third party, while the latter is a more holistic plan protecting you and the third party.

Factors Affecting Bike Insurance Premium

Let's take a closer look at the factors affecting your bike insurance premium calculation. 

First off, the type of coverage you choose has a direct impact on your premiums. A basic third-party liability cover costs less compared to a comprehensive plan that also covers damages to your vehicle.

The make and model of your bike play significant roles, too. Premium bikes with high-end features attract higher premiums, as insurers perceive them as higher risk. 

Another crucial factor is the Insured Declared Value (IDV), which is essentially the market value of your bike. Essentially, a higher IDV means a higher car insurance price.

The age of your two-wheeler is another key determinant of your premium. Newer bikes have higher IDVs, attracting higher premiums than older bikes with lower IDVs.

The No Claim Bonus (NCB) can help bring down your premium. You're eligible for this discount during renewal if you've not raised any claims in a policy year.

Lastly, your vehicle's location impacts the premium too — metro city residents typically pay more due to increased accident risks.

How to Choose Your Coverage Wisely 

Understanding your insurance needs before choosing a coverage option is the first step in navigating the bike insurance online market. Different coverage options cater to different needs and potential scenarios. For example, third-party liability coverage is a legal requisite and shields you from financial losses due to damages or injuries caused by your vehicle to a third party. 

On the other hand, comprehensive plans are more extensive, covering not just third-party liabilities but also damages to your vehicle due to accidents, natural calamities or theft. Given the unpredictability of the open road, these plans offer peace of mind by ensuring you're covered against a wider range of contingencies.

Save on Bike Insurance Premium: Practical Tips 

Let's delve into some practical tips to help you find the best balance between coverage and car insurance price, facilitating a more affordable bike insurance premium. 

  • Right Two-Wheeler Model: A basic commuter bike attracts a lesser premium than a high-end bike due to its lower market value and risk factor. 
  • Know Your Two-Wheeler's Value: The higher the IDV (Insured Declared Value), the higher the premium. Therefore, ascertain your two-wheeler's accurate market value to avoid overpaying. For instance, if your bike's market value is INR 50,000 but is insured for INR 70,000, you’ll pay extra.
  • Voluntary Deductible: This refers to the amount you agree to pay from your pocket at the time of claim settlement. If you're cautious and confident about safe riding, opting for a high voluntary deductible can reduce your online bike insurance premium.
  • Use NCB Discounts: No Claim Bonus (NCB) is a reward for not making any claims during your policy period. An accumulated NCB can give you up to a 50% discount on your premium during renewal time.

Conclusion

Navigating the complex terrain of bike insurance can seem daunting, but armed with the right knowledge, it's an achievable feat. Remember how the type of coverage you choose, your bike make/model, IDV, vehicle age, NCB status, geographical location, and even anti-theft devices can influence your bike insurance premium. 

The key is to evaluate your needs carefully and research well before deciding on a cover. For more assistance in choosing an affordable yet comprehensive plan, remember that ACKO is just a click away. We are ready to simplify and transform your insurance journey with our customer-centric and tech-driven approach.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

