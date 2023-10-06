 NEAR Protocol and Monero Are Making Moves, But This Crypto Gem Is Disrupting $Trillion Industries : The Tribune India

  • NEAR Protocol and Monero Are Making Moves, But This Crypto Gem Is Disrupting $Trillion Industries

NEAR Protocol and Monero Are Making Moves, But This Crypto Gem Is Disrupting $Trillion Industries

NEAR Protocol Partners with ICC, Monero to Climb Above $200, and Everlodge Enters Stage 4 of Its Presale

NEAR Protocol and Monero Are Making Moves, But This Crypto Gem Is Disrupting $Trillion Industries


NEAR Protocol (NEAR) recently established a partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Moreover, Monero (XMR) is in the green zone and could soon pass the $150 price barrier. Everlodge (ELDG), on the other hand, moved to Stage 4 of its presale. The platform will enable anyone to invest in real estate globally. It will also introduce a unique Rewards System for holders of the crypto.

  • NEAR Protocol can climb to $1.77 by the end of 2023
  • Monero to reach $206.60 in value by the end of Q4
  • Everlodge is projected to surge by 4,000% at launch

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Prediction

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is picking up a lot of attention. Recently, the NEAR Foundation announced a partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC). This NEAR Protocol partnership aims to establish an experience for fan engagement in sports.

Looking at the cryptocurrency's recent price performance, the NEAR Protocol traded between $1.07 and $1.15. In addition, NEAR Protocol did not take a major hit during the bear market and is 42nd in terms of market cap with $1,106,863,584. According to the Near Protocol price prediction, it can surge to $1.77 by the end of 2023.

Monero (XMR) Price Outlook

Monero (XMR) is one of the most well-known privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies. As a result, it has remained relevant and desired by Web3 enthusiasts ever since its inception. Despite the recent bearish market conditions, Monero has retained much of its value and can even improve.

In terms of the recent price performance behind the Monero crypto, it traded at $141.73 at the low end. However, its high-end value was at $147.26. Now, $150 is its next major price barrier. The overall price increase of the Monero crypto in the past 30 days was 3.2%. However, analysts remain bullish. Based on the Monero price prediction, it can surge to $206.60 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) Moves to Stage 4 of Its Presale

Everlodge will be at the forefront of property investment in the Web3 space as it will introduce NFT-based purchases. The platform will utilize blockchain technology, where assets get digitized. They will then be minted as NFTs and fractionalized.

Users on the platform can then buy a share in a property starting at just $100. They can utilize the Launchpad to invest in properties that are under development, while pioneers can gain funding.

By owning a small fraction of a $3M villa in Miami, for example, they can get rental income passively. More than that, Everlodge will also feature a Rewards Club. Here, each investor will get access to complimentary stays.

They can also trade these free nights for additional capital. In addition, there's also a lending initiative that will enable them to use their NFTs as collateral for loans.

At the center of it all is the ELDG token. Users can stake it to get passive income as-well. Recently, the project moved to Stage 4 of its presale, where the token trades at just $0.019.

With the global real estate market being worth $280 trillion, it is a major point of appeal for investors. Through Everlodge, anyone can enter this industry. As a result, Analysts project that the crypto can grow 4,000% upon its launch.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

