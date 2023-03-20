Need a strategy to prepare for the IELTS test? Follow these simple steps

One of the most common methods to demonstrate English language proficiency is taking the IELTS Academic test. IELTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular English language proficiency tests available today, with over 11,000 organisations accepting it in over 140 countries. It is crucial for millions of candidates who plan to work, migrate, study or live in an English-speaking country every year. It is believed that by learning English you can earn more and work almost anywhere in the world.

India has around 2.5 million people migrating abroad every year, which is the highest in the world and if you intend to study or work, the IELTS score is a must. In one such study it was found that being fluent in English can increase your hourly wage by 28% on average. Hence knowing English and scoring maximum points at the IELTS test is critical. The test requires the candidate to understand English language, punctuation, diction, and vocabulary. However, this can be extremely difficult for any test taker without a strategy. Here are some tips to ensure you understand and excel in the test.

Understand the test

Before taking any test, Go through the IELTS pattern in detail. Concentrate on the test structure, timing, and question types. A practice test before studying will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses. Candidates are assessed using four criteria: reading, listening, writing, and speaking. You must demonstrate mastery of the four subjects in 2 hours and 45 minutes, with each test having a predetermined time restriction. The speaking test can be taken on the same day or within seven days before or after the examination, while reading, listening, and writing will take place in one sitting.

Improve your vocabulary

Vocabulary is an essential part of the test. Your vocabulary accounts for nearly 25% of your total marks in the writing and speaking sections. What will help is a daily reading ritual. Create a list of words you do not know and understand them by understanding their antonyms and synonyms. Refrain from memorising long and complicated words; instead, focus on speaking the language. Watch British English movies and sitcoms without subtitles to understand the accent.

Practice

As with anything, practice makes the IELTS test score perfect. With regular exercise, you can master the IELTS in one sitting. If you pay close attention to every word that is said, your learning and understanding of the language will improve. Reading ability will improve over time. One should read aloud to improve pronunciation and intonation rather than just writing on any topic. Time is of the essence; hence, one should focus on their skill to write fast and continuously.

Avoid writing excessively and being monotonous.

When studying for the written test, remember that conciseness is essential. Be brief and straight to the point. Time management is the most crucial component of this test. Clocking oneself is, therefore, an excellent idea. It is better to write a 300-word essay than a 400-word essay with phrases and ambiguous data. Do reading and writing as enjoyable as possible by varying the words and intonation.

It is critical to use the appropriate resources to achieve the desired score. Working hard and adequately preparing for the exam with practice tests, learning modules, and regular exercises will yield positive results, and the test's accuracy will be par excellence.

