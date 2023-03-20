 Need a strategy to prepare for the IELTS test? Follow these simple steps : The Tribune India

Need a strategy to prepare for the IELTS test? Follow these simple steps

By - Vijay Balakrishnan, Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, India & South Asia

Need a strategy to prepare for the IELTS test? Follow these simple steps


One of the most common methods to demonstrate English language proficiency is taking the IELTS Academic test. IELTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular English language proficiency tests available today, with over 11,000 organisations accepting it in over 140 countries. It is crucial for millions of candidates who plan to work, migrate, study or live in an English-speaking country every year. It is believed that by learning English you can earn more and work almost anywhere in the world.

India has around 2.5 million people migrating abroad every year, which is the highest in the world and if you intend to study or work, the IELTS score is a must. In one such study it was found that being fluent in English can increase your hourly wage by 28% on average. Hence knowing English and scoring maximum points at the IELTS test is critical.  The test requires the candidate to understand English language, punctuation, diction, and vocabulary. However, this can be extremely difficult for any test taker without a strategy. Here are some tips to ensure you understand and excel in the test.

Understand the test

Before taking any test, Go through the IELTS pattern in detail. Concentrate on the test structure, timing, and question types. A practice test before studying will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses. Candidates are assessed using four criteria: reading, listening, writing, and speaking. You must demonstrate mastery of the four subjects in 2 hours and 45 minutes, with each test having a predetermined time restriction. The speaking test can be taken on the same day or within seven days before or after the examination, while reading, listening, and writing will take place in one sitting.

Improve your vocabulary

Vocabulary is an essential part of the test. Your vocabulary accounts for nearly 25% of your total marks in the writing and speaking sections. What will help is a daily reading ritual. Create a list of words you do not know and understand them by understanding their antonyms and synonyms. Refrain from memorising long and complicated words; instead, focus on speaking the language. Watch British English movies and sitcoms without subtitles to understand the accent.

Practice

As with anything, practice makes the IELTS test score perfect. With regular exercise, you can master the IELTS in one sitting. If you pay close attention to every word that is said, your learning and understanding of the language will improve. Reading ability will improve over time. One should read aloud to improve pronunciation and intonation rather than just writing on any topic. Time is of the essence; hence, one should focus on their skill to write fast and continuously.

Avoid writing excessively and being monotonous.

When studying for the written test, remember that conciseness is essential. Be brief and straight to the point. Time management is the most crucial component of this test. Clocking oneself is, therefore, an excellent idea. It is better to write a 300-word essay than a 400-word essay with phrases and ambiguous data. Do reading and writing as enjoyable as possible by varying the words and intonation.

It is critical to use the appropriate resources to achieve the desired score. Working hard and adequately preparing for the exam with practice tests, learning modules, and regular exercises will yield positive results, and the test's accuracy will be par excellence.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

3
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

4
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

5
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

6
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

8
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

9
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

10
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

NSA slapped on Amritpal’s five associates, suspicision of Pak’s ISI involvement: IG Sukhchain Gill

National Security Act slapped on Amritpal's five associates, Punjab police suspect 'ISI angle'

IG Sukchain Singh Gill said Amritpal is also likely to be bo...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

'Pakistan’s spy agency ISI is behind instigating and funding...

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested


Cities

View All

400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Sikhs protest at British High Commission in New Delhi over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women