Need for Easier Accessibility to Mental Health in rural areas of India: Praveshh Gaur

Mental health, a universal issue affecting people from all walks of life, is crucial to overall well-being. The situation of mental health in India, a nation renowned for its cultural heritage and diverse population of nearly 1.3 billion, is also experiencing a quiet tragedy that usually goes unreported. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in India in its recent research found that although almost 150 million Indians need mental health care services, only around 30 million actually seek it out. The majority of India's rural citizens still struggle to get the assistance they need to deal with mental health issues including depression, anxiety, and stress-related illnesses, despite the country's general increase in mental health awareness. Mr. Praveshh Gaur, Founder & Director of Srauta Wellness states that there is an urgent need of providing easier accessibility to mental health in rural areas of India

The burden of Inaccessibility and Stigma Surrounding Mental Health

The consequences of lack of access to mental health in rural regions such as tier 3 and tier 4 cities, towns, and villages are serious, as untreated mental illnesses have a negative impact on society and the economy. The biggest obstacle to enhancing access to mental health care in rural regions is the present difference in treatment and perception between urban and rural people. Urban areas often have better infrastructure, specialized mental health facilities, and a larger professional network which are less which in rural parts. Contrarily, rural areas usually lack specialized mental health facilities, affordable mental health treatments, qualified personnel, and necessary infrastructure, which makes it extremely challenging for patients to access the therapy they desperately need. India reportedly has one of the lowest per-capita densities of mental health specialists worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In rural places, when mental health services are inadequate or non-existent, this discrepancy is accentuated. This can be achieved by offering financial aid, insurance coverage, and public funds, to ensure mental health care is more accessible and affordable.

Additionally, people living in rural regions are also discouraged from seeking mental health treatment due to social stigma and persistent false beliefs about mental health. These deeply embedded attitudes cultivate a sense of shame and secrecy that prevents people especially women, children, and teenagers from openly discussing their mental health issues. As a result, this continues to perpetuate a vicious circle of neglect and degrading mental health issues, which ultimately have a negative effect on affected individuals and communities.

Integrating Mental Health Services with Primary Healthcare

A key tactic to increase accessibility in rural regions is to integrate mental health treatments with basic healthcare. Primary healthcare facilities are frequently the initial point of contact for those seeking medical treatment. An individual can obtain prompt and comprehensive care by having mental health services integrated into these facilities. This integration strategy has been shown to be successful in several studies such as ‘The Lancet Psychiatry’ because such integration removes the need for patients to visit mental health centers, lowers stigma, and enhances the effective delivery of overall care coordination. It can allow primary healthcare professionals such as ASHA, and ANM to detect and treat mental health issues early on, leading to better results and lower demand for specialist mental health institutions.

Making Mental Health Infrastructures Stronger in Rural Areas

To make mental healthcare services more accessible for the people living in rural regions of India, existing public health infrastructure has to be strengthened and must penetrate tier 3&4 cities and villages outside of metropolitan areas to guarantee that individuals and communities may receive mental health services close to their homes. This encompasses setting up mental healthcare centers, hiring more medical professionals like psychologists, and counselors, and making critical medication accessible and affordable. In addition to this, is pivotal to prioritize training, and provide incentives for mental healthcare professionals to encourage them to work in rural regions.

Addressing these critical areas will bridge the mental healthcare services gap in rural India, ensuring the population's overall well-being. Collaboration between policymakers, state & local level authorities, and healthcare service providers is required to carry out comprehensive actions that advance accessibility to mental health care in rural India so that can build a society where mental health is supported at all levels of care rather than being ignored.

 

 

