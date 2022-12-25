 Neither XRP nor Quant Has Big Eyes Coin's Prosperity-aimed Vision. : The Tribune India

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) achieved big during its presale. It realized at least $9 million and has decided that 5% of the generated fees will be used for charity donations. The financial value received throughout its presale will be utilized in growing the ecosystem. This is a vision that neither XRP nor Quant (QNT) can boast.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Hopes to on Both Centralized and Decentralized Exchanges

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency fast becoming the talk of the crypto-verse. It is identified by the ticker BIG. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the utility currency and the digital money of the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem. This ecosystem consists of a crypto trading platform and a Non-Fungible Token launchpad. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to be listed in decentralized and centralized financial exchanges as it develops.

The Big Eyes project has a lot in store for its users. It intends to reward users via a pool when they provide liquidity to the platform. Holders who have purchased Big Eyes Coin (BIG) in large quantities during the presale will also get rewarded as their purchase contributes mainly to the ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin might organize a $250k competition to reward winners of various transaction rounds. Big Eyes intends to establish vital innovations for its users. This will include a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) protocol. It also intends to have a liquidity pool for users to lock their tokens.

 

XRP: Building Lasting Connection Between Cryptocurrencies

The XRP token is the digital money of the Ripple platform. Ripple (XRP) was built to allow transactions between different fiat monies. Using Decentralized Finance (DeFi) facilities, Ripple can work as an effective blockchain for virtual payments and transactions.

 

Ripple (XRP) is not only decentralized but has a blockchain that is distributed and designed with a peer-to-peer structure. It is also open-source and requires no center control.

Ripple (XRP) token offers its users transaction processes that are instant and correct. During exchanges of major international currencies, the trading cost is relatively low. This includes exchanges from dollars (United States) and Yen (Japan) to Bitcoin (BTC) and Euro.

 

Several high-ranking banks are using the Ripple platform. These banks make use of their quality payment processes. Transferring money via the Ripple platform is feasible and fast using XRP tokens.

 

Quant (QNT): The Connector of Crypto Networks for Interoperability

Quant (QNT) has taken up the duty to ensure that interoperability occurs between several blockchains. This duty is extended to allowing global chains and network links with effortless flexibility. QNT uses a network that activates the trust functions between multiple blockchains. The interoperability of networks and chains is implemented to cater to the supply of financial and healthcare services. This is to be done globally and void of malfunctions during interoperability.

Quant (QNT) tokens allow businesses and developers on the block to create Multi-chain Applications (MApps) for their community of users. This process, however, requires inclusion in the Quant Overledger. To be a part of Quant's Overledger, developers must own QNT tokens. Only QNT tokens serve as a guarantee, as they will be deposited as annual licenses and platform fees.

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

