"New Intrigues Unfold: Introducing Anuj's Brother, a Catalyst of Chaos, in Anupamaa's Life!"

Nived Tiwari has been cast to portray the role of Anuj's brother and Malti Devi's second son, adding a new dimension to the story. In the Star Plus serial starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, viewers are captivated by their on-screen chemistry. The show, initially centered around Vanraj's betrayal of Anupamaa and his marriage to Kavya, showcased Anupamaa's journey towards independence, with Anuj becoming her pillar of support.
Anuj and Anupamaa, now married, exhibit remarkable resilience as they confront challenges together, strengthening their bond.
Introducing a fresh twist, a new character is set to enter the plot. Nived Tiwari's character, Anuj's brother and Malti Devi's son, will disrupt Anupamaa's life, aiming to make it unbearable.
Nived Tiwari, previously known for his roles in "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" and the Hindi film "Hadsaa," will bring this new antagonist to life.
In the current storyline, Anuj has confided in Devika, a development noticed by Malti Devi. Observing Devika's care for Anuj, Malti Devi believes she should be with him, contrasting Anupamaa's apparent lack of concern, as she believes Anupamaa's affections lie solely with the Shah family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...