"New Intrigues Unfold: Introducing Anuj's Brother, a Catalyst of Chaos, in Anupamaa's Life!"

Nived Tiwari has been cast to portray the role of Anuj's brother and Malti Devi's second son, adding a new dimension to the story. In the Star Plus serial starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, viewers are captivated by their on-screen chemistry. The show, initially centered around Vanraj's betrayal of Anupamaa and his marriage to Kavya, showcased Anupamaa's journey towards independence, with Anuj becoming her pillar of support.

Anuj and Anupamaa, now married, exhibit remarkable resilience as they confront challenges together, strengthening their bond.

Introducing a fresh twist, a new character is set to enter the plot. Nived Tiwari's character, Anuj's brother and Malti Devi's son, will disrupt Anupamaa's life, aiming to make it unbearable.

Nived Tiwari, previously known for his roles in "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" and the Hindi film "Hadsaa," will bring this new antagonist to life.

In the current storyline, Anuj has confided in Devika, a development noticed by Malti Devi. Observing Devika's care for Anuj, Malti Devi believes she should be with him, contrasting Anupamaa's apparent lack of concern, as she believes Anupamaa's affections lie solely with the Shah family.