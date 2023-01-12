Newron: India’s first Management as a Service (MaaS)-tech product for next-gen Schools

In India, traditionally, Schools have always been a priority for society since education is the most essential part of a child's life.

And now, with Modern living, rethinking schools as the 360° ecosystem has been acknowledged as one of the most pivotal steps to relaunching educational institutions.

These initiatives begin with extensive planning, and the administration should be meticulous. Since the start of the project, it must anticipate future problems and maintain flexibility or it might be helpful to comprehend the issue because major undertakings frequently face problems, especially when it comes to handling the day-to-day operations of the school.

Solving these issues and revamping schools typically calls for a creative, logical sound approach to meet the future needs of the next generation of students

Newron, a school revamping company is your one-stop shop solution if you're wanting to modernize your institution and make education even more effective by using tech in a one of its kind M-a-a-S model.

A group of highly motivated professionals with years of expertise managing schools and experience in educational technology and various businesses in India and abroad founded Newron.

The team set out on this journey to improve the ecosystem of school management to nurture gifted students and provide them with the appropriate environment and instruction.

It boasts intellectual assets like an end-to-end customizable School ERP solution, a skillfully crafted learning management system, payment platform, along with Curriculum Plans, Lesson Plans, and Teacher Notes from Class I to XII based on the CBSE curriculum. The platform assumes complete operational control of the institutes and oversees every aspect of management, without letting the management lose any ownership of their land, building, or any other asset.

One of the other objectives of Newron is student talent management where they look to recognize each child's intrinsic talent and to facilitate their engagement with a variety of pertinent platforms and organizations as well as expert advice to develop such skills.

"We are bridging the gap between management and schools. Newron constantly promotes the idea of connecting generations and addressing the issues of hierarchical management,” -Harshit Sharma, The co-founder of Newron stated.

"We are committed to helping people and managing as many schools as we can,” he added further.

Using an obstacle-free method for administering institutions across India, Newron is currently focusing on Eastern India, covering the states of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal Chattisgarh, and Bihar, and is rapidly scaling up to impact the lives of both parents and students at a much bigger level.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.