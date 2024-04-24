 Nexon vs Venue: The SUV Showdown You Can't Miss : The Tribune India

Nexon vs Venue: The SUV Showdown You Can't Miss

Nexon vs Venue: The SUV Showdown You Can't Miss


Compact SUVs like Tata's Nexon and Hyundai's Venue make excellent city runabouts while packing features found in bigger vehicles. Their vibrant styling, turbo engine options and loads of tech give mostly young buyers lots of reasons to choose one over traditional hatchbacks or sedans. Before you hit the showrooms, we'll overview what the Nexon and Venue each offer buyers.

Overview of Tata Nexon

The sporty shape of the Nexon grabs eyeballs instantly. Inside reveals even more goodness - roomy comfort for passengers, quality materials and the latest conveniences like charging ports and a big touchscreen. Punchy yet efficient turbo petrol and diesel engines deliver ample power when needed for fun drives around town or quick weekend getaways out of the city. Other positives are the cleverly designed interior space and the good ride quality thanks to excellent suspension and Tata's reputation for dependable engineering. For those considering this dynamic vehicle, the Nexon on road price makes it even better as it is priced competitively.

Overview of Hyundai Venue

As a brand-new small SUV model, the Venue brings fresh styling, making it look more exciting than its rivals. Sitting inside, you feel extra special from the plush seats, dashboard layout using easy-to-use knobs and buttons, and soft surface textures. Underhood options range from fuel sippers for city rides to sporty turbos perfect for highway overtaking. Despite the Venue's compact footprint, passengers and cargo space don't feel squished thanks to the wise use of the interior room.

Design and Aesthetics

Tata's Nexon small SUV commands attention through its exterior styling. Flared wheel arches and black plastic cladding wrapping the sides give it a tough, rugged look - like the Nexon would feel at home off the paved roads.

The Venue has a more car-like shape compared to the blocky Nexon, with smooth, flowing body lines for a modern, youthful character. The wide grille and split headlamp design upfront lends athletic appeal. The Venue seems almost hatchback-like from certain angles, while the squared-off wheel arches and dark body cladding nod to its SUV credentials. Subtle creases and chrome touches provide further visual interest.

Engine Specifications

The Nexon keeps things simple with just two engine choices—either a turbocharged 1.2L petrol putting out a healthy 120 horsepower or a muscular 1.5L diesel cracking out 110 horses. Both spin up ample torque for zipping through traffic and come paired with manual or automatic gearboxes.

The Venue offers more variety - a modest 83 horsepower 1.2L petrol for the fuel efficiency-minded, a turbocharged 1.0L 3-cylinder with 120 eager horses for a spirited drive, and a 90 horsepower 1.5L diesel that balances performance and economy. All engines drive through smooth 6-speed transmissions except for the 1.2-litre engine, which gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interior and Features

The Nexon prioritises space and practicality. Its cabin feels airy and roomy, with comfortable seats even in the rear. Thoughtful touches like rear AC vents, charging ports, and ample cubby holes add convenience. The floating dashtop infotainment has features like a Harman sound system, navigation, and integrated apps.

In contrast, the Venue has a more premium vibe inside. The driver-focused dash has upscale trim accents and a large touchscreen taking centre stage. Cushy seats, climate control, and an electric sunroof create comfort. Smart use of space makes room for four adults and their gear. For those interested in this stylish and practical vehicle, the Venue on road price offers great value, factoring in its advanced features and efficient design.

Mileage

The Nexon petrol variant with the 1.2L turbocharged engine delivers mileage in the 17-18 kmpl range. The diesel variant with the larger 1.5L turbocharged engine offers slightly better mileage between 21-22 kmpl.

The Venue's 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine returns mileage in the 18-19 kmpl range. The 1.0L turbocharged petrol offers similar or slightly improved mileage between 18-20 kmpl. The 1.5L diesel engine is the most fuel-efficient, delivering between 23-24 kmpl.

Performance

When it comes to performance, both the Nexon and Venue offer responsive engines that are well-suited to urban commuting and highway cruising. The Nexon's turbo-petrol makes a healthy 118hp, allowing easy overtaking and keeping up with traffic. Its turbo-diesel features a strong mid-range punch for effortless driveability. On the Venue, the turbo-petrol impresses with its 120hp output and enthusiastic acceleration, while the turbo-diesel shines with its high 250Nm torque that makes light work of inclines.

Both SUVs handle confidently around corners and feel planted at higher speeds. The Nexon offers different drive modes to match one's mood, while the Venue features a sportier tune for enthusiastic motoring. Ultimately, it's a close matchup - the Nexon excels in diesel torque while the Venue's turbo-petrol leads in peak power.

Conclusion

The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue are competitors in the popular compact SUV space. On the one hand, the Nexon catches your eye with its bold styling, keeps you comfortable with its practical cabin, and delivers smooth handling plus some peppy turbo engine options. But the Venue is no slouch either—its head-turning looks, premium-feel interior, high-tech features even in base models, and spunky turbocharged engine make it appealing, too.

Honestly, you can't go wrong with either of these—Nexon and Venue both mix style, features and driving fun in excellent packages meant to attract young urban buyers looking for compact SUVs these days.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

