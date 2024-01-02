NFC Enabled Best Digital Business Cards

NFC digital business cards are a transformative technology that enables you to share contact details with a single tap. It comprises an NFC card, which points to a digital business card profile.

The card owner can simply tap their card on someone's smartphone to share their contact details.

This eliminates the challenges of physical business cards, such as the tedious contact-saving process and the possibility of entering incorrect details.

If you need a seamless experience of creating and sharing an NFC-enabled digital business card, you need to choose the right NFC and digital business card provider.

Here's a list of the top 7 best NFC-enabled digital business cards.

QRCodeChimp – Unparalleled customization, security, and ease of sharing Popl – Ideal for individuals and small teams Binq – Best for NFC accessories Mobilo Card – Best for simplicity Linq – Variety of NFC accessories Scube – Different types of NFC cards HiHello – Feature-rich digital business cards

Keep reading for in-depth descriptions of each solution.

1. QRCodeChimp – Unparalleled customization, security, and ease of sharing

QRCodeChimp’s Digital Business Card is the best NFC digital business card out there for a variety of reasons.

For starters, it has the best customization features in the entire market. You can choose from 20+ digital business card templates and customize them further by changing the color palette and font style.

Additionally, you can add your profile image and brand's logo to showcase your personal and professional brand.

QRCodeChimp's digital business card is also on the top when it comes to the variety of information fields. You can include your contact details, social media profiles, web URLs, multimedia, and Google Maps location on your digital business card profile.

You also get top-notch digital business card creation features, like domain white labeling and bulk creation, to create digital business cards seamlessly on a large scale. Besides, it provides robust management features like folders and subaccounts.

QRCodeChimp digital business card provides effortless integration with NFC. Just buy an NFC business card and write the QRCodeChimp digital business card URL on it using any NFC tool. And you're all set!

Key features:

20+ customizable templates and other customization options

Logo, branding, and white labelling

Folders and subaccounts

Various information fields

In-depth analytics and retargeting

Ability to share multimedia and Google Maps URL

Share digital business cards through NFC and QR codes

Pricing: Starting at $6.99 per month for 50 digital business cards; forever-free plan available

2. Popl – Ideal for individuals and small teams

Popl is another popular NFC digital business card provider mainly used by individuals and small teams. It allows you to easily create digital business cards for yourself and your team.

Popl provides decent customization options – you can add your profile image and brand logo to the card and change the color palette. However, that's pretty much for customization. There are no templates, and you can't do much in the design department.

Coming to information fields, Popl supports all the important information fields, such as contact details, social media links, and multimedia files.

Popl also sells NFC business cards, so you don't have to buy them separately. However, the NFC cards are priced on the higher side.

Key features:

Create NFC-enabled digital business cards

Buy NFC business cards directly from the website

Customize your digital business cards

Share multimedia files

Manage everything from the mobile app

Pricing: Starting at $6.49 per month per card (excluding the cost of physical cards)

3. Binq – Best for NFC accessories

Blinq is a digital business card provider that allows you to create NFC-enabled digital business cards. You can create custom digital business cards by changing the card's design and adding the information as per your preferences.

Keep in mind that Blinq doesn't offer digital business card templates. There's a preset template, and you can customize it, limiting the customization options.

Blinq also sells NFC cards and other accessories on its website. So, you don't have to buy NFC cards separately and then write the digital business URL on them.

With Blinq, you get all the important features for creating and managing digital business cards.

Key features:

Customization features

Logo and branding features

Sharing with NFC accessories and QR codes

Buy NFC accessories directly from the website

Pricing: Starting at $2.99 per month for up to 5 cards (excluding the cost of NFC accessories)

4. Mobilo Card – Best for simplicity

Next on the list is Mobilo Card, another digital business card platform that lets you create NFC digital business cards.

If you're looking for simplicity and design isn't your priority, you can check out Mobilo Card. The platform doesn't offer much customization. You can upload your profile picture and change the color of profile shortcuts and buttons.

As a result, the digital business cards look simple and don't stand out. That said, it's a good tool for individuals looking for simple, sleek digital business cards.

Mobilo Card also sells NFC accessories, including NFC cards and key fobs. You can also order a kit containing cards and key fobs with your digital business card linked to them.

Key features:

Sleek and simple digital business cards

Buy NFC accessories directly from the website

Upload your profile photo

Change button and shortcut colors

Share digital business cards with NFC accessories and QR codes

Pricing: Starting at $4.99 for one card (one-time cost); an annual, per-employee fee is applicable on the Teams plan, which isn't disclosed by the provider.

5. Linq – Variety of NFC accessories

Moving on to the next digital business card – Linq. This platform allows you to create and manage digital business cards using the Linq App mobile app.

Just so that you don't get confused, the Linq website has two parts. One is the Linq Store, where you can buy NFC accessories, such as cards and keychains.

The second part is Linq Pro – a digital business card creation and management tool that works seamlessly well with Linq products.

Hence, you get both hardware and software in one place.

That said, the Linq digital business card is quite basic. You don't get a lot of customization features, and the management features are also limited.

On the positive side, Linq excels in NFC hardware. From cards to hubs to mobile covers, Linq sells a wide range of accessories to help you easily share your contact details.

Key features:

Create custom digital business cards

Customization features

Buy a wide range of NFC accessories

Integrate accessories with the Linq Pro profile

Pricing: Starting at $5 per card per month (excluding NFC accessories)

6. Scube – Different types of NFC cards

Scrube is a new player in the digital business card space, but it has gained some traction because of its custom NFC digital business cards.

Scrube allows you to order an NFC business card with a QR code printed on it. Hence, you can share contact details by tapping or scanning.

You can create a digital business card profile containing all your important information, such as contact details, address, and social media.

Scrube isn't the best choice if customization is your priority, as the customization options are quite limited.

However, the platform excels in physical NFC cards. You can choose from four types of NFC cards: Executive cards, White-label cards, Premium cards, and Metal cards.

Key features:

Create and share digital business card

Custom digital business card profiles

Four types of NFC business cards

Share digital business cards with QR codes and NFC

7. HiHello – Feature-rich digital business cards

Finally, we have HiHello. The HiHello platform is one of the oldest players in the digital business card space. It's an effective tool for creating custom digital business cards and sharing them using NFC and QR codes.

HiHello has all the features you need to create and manage digital business cards. There are a few templates to choose from, and you can further customize them by changing the color palette or adding your brand's logo.

HiHello provides all the major digital business card features, such as white labeling, subaccounts for access controls, folders, bulk creation, and analytics.

That said, HiHello doesn't provide NFC cards and other accessories. You'll need to purchase them separately and then link your HiHello digital business card to them.

Key features:

Digital business card templates

Customizable digital business card

White labeling

Folders and subaccounts

Tracking and analytics

Pricing: Starting at $6 per month

Wrap up

Digital business cards can take your networking game to the next level. And NFC makes sharing digital business cards even easier.

If you're planning to incorporate NFC digital business cards in your networking efforts, it's vital to choose the right digital business card platform.

The above list will help you choose the best NFC digital business card provider as per your requirements.

