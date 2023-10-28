Nived Tiwari entry to shake up things in Anuj and Anupama life

Anupama is determined to seek justice for her son Samar's tragic death, but her journey is filled with obstacles as she navigates the complexities of her relationship with Anuj and the Shah family. The show's creators have cast actor Nived Tiwari in the pivotal role of Anuj Kapadia's brother in "Anupamaa." While specific details about his character are still under wraps, it's rumored that he will emerge as the new antagonist in Anupama's life. Yes, you heard it right!

For those unfamiliar, Nived Tiwari previously appeared in the popular Star Plus series "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" and was portrayed as the son of Deboleena Bhattacharya. He also had a role in the Hindi film "Haadsa."

"Anupamaa" continues to dominate our television screens, with Rupali Ganguly portraying the lead character and Gaurav Khanna playing her husband, Anuj. Currently, the storyline revolves around Malti Devi moving into the Kapadia House.

Anupama's quest for justice takes an intriguing turn with Nived's entry as Anuj's brother and the newly introduced villain. It will be fascinating to see how his character shakes things up for Anupama and the rest of the cast.