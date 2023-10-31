Nived Tiwari shooting with Ojas Rajani for a lokmat brand

Nived Tiwari, a renowned Indian actor, gained fame for his role in the popular show "Sath Nibhana Sathiya." Currently, he is working alongside Ojas Rajani, who was last seen in the movie "I" as Uzma Jasmine. Nived Tiwari is currently engaged in shooting for the Lokmat brand. His extensive career spans across television serials and web series. Notable serials he has appeared in include "Saath Nibhana Sathiyaa," "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," and "Jay Santoshi Maa." Following his success in these serials, he became a recognizable face and went on to act in a series of web productions, including "Teri Meri Kahani," "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji," "Raja Rajkumar," "Cocktail," and "Janpat Gonda."

Nived Tiwari is currently collaborating with Ojas Rajani, a renowned makeup artist, hairstylist, and actress based in Mumbai. With over 18 years of experience in the makeup industry, Ojas is the founder of Ojas Rajani Make-up and Hair Academy. She is also known for her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Trend" (2008), directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Her recognition in Tamil Nadu grew through her role as Osma Jasmine in the Kollywood film "I" (2015), directed by Shankar.

Excitingly, Nived Tiwari is set to grace the red carpet as he walks for the Mohit Kapoor brand in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates on this talented actor's endeavors.