Nomad Security Camera Reviews (2022) - Does Nomad Security Light Bulb Camera Really Worth A Buy? Must Read This Before Buying!

Nomad Security Camera is one of the most popular security cameras in the market. Compared to other conventional cameras, Nomad Security Cameras work on Android and iPhone devices. Nomad Security Camera can be easily linked to your WiFi routers directly which allows you to access it from anywhere in the world. Nomad Security Camera comes with a spectacular night vision feature that offers motion tracking without any flaws.

It has been seen and observed in various parts of the world that the increasing crime ratio has demanded people install security cameras in their houses and workplaces. Well, there might be a various range of brands that offer the best services and security cameras with quick installation. However, it is quite difficult to differentiate and choose between the best and worst products.

Nomad Security Camera is one of the best video surveillance camera systems that is commonly recommended for everyone. You don’t need extra knowledge or any special skills in order to install the camera. All you need is to get your hands on the equipment and you’ll be amazed by the results.

You can even monitor the area around your home by using multifunctional cutting-edge technology like the Nomad security camera. It is one of its kind of camera that is famous for its best performance and capabilities to provide full coverage to your house even when you are far away from your home.

About Nomad Security Camera

Nomad Security Camera is a compact, lucrative wireless observatory unit. It is one of the most reliable yet innovative ways to cover a wide range of CCTV solutions. Whether you need monitoring for short-term or long-term events, this Nomad Security Camera is the most reliable security system for your monitoring needs. It perfectly works in daylight/low light and comes with a 360° view.

It has built-in functions such as a two-way audio screaming alarm that can also scare the attackers, it has an ultra-clear lens with a resolution of 1080P. one of the key features is, 360-degree panoramic infrared that rotates to 360 with white light functionality to enable improved night vision.

It is manufactured by a team of high-class American Engineers and researchers who are responsible for this innovative idea which is an affordable and low-maintenance security camera to be used in offices and houses. It can easily fit in any lightbulb socket and yet be undetectable.

All you need is to plug it into a standard socket and connect it to your smartphone. You can monitor what’s happening in and around your house in real-time.

Why Choose Nomad Security Camera?

Generally, people do not pay much attention to the features of a security camera and look for a cheaper one that is often a risk. Whereas, the finest security system must be attached for the best auto-tracking capabilities.

In the meanwhile, you might still have some inquiries regarding the usage of nomad security cameras or their manufacturers. Such as, is worth buying and spending money on? Does it really provide full coverage with a range of features that are most noticeable for a perfect security system? How much resolution is covered by the above-mentioned security system? Is there a need for any special knowledge to run and control the security system?

As far as Nomad Security Camera is concerned, it is known as a game changer security system around the world. It has been a trending product and utilized in various countries, such as the UK, Australia, Canada, United States, and New Zealand due to the vast range of features that make it different from conventional security cameras.

Nomad Security Camera has a lot of advantages. Nomad Security Camera is cost-effective, small in size and comes with exceptional features. It can be quickly installed anywhere and connects with wifi. It comes with a 64GB SD card to record all its activity. You don't need any batteries just plug them into a standard bulb outlet. It also encrypts the recorded data so that only assigned users can view it.

Also, you will save a lot of money because of no extra installation costs, a monthly cloud storage fee, or any kind of maintenance cost. It will give you crystal clear video coverage with a 360-degree rotational system and panoramic view.

It is a unique system with advanced techniques and technological innovation in the field of security cameras.

How Do The Nomad Security Camera work?

Nomad Security Camera has all the advanced features which ensure that our homes are safe even in our absence. It is designed in such a way that it can be easily installed. Nomad Security Camera is unlike other traditional cameras which need to connect with an outlet. Its bulb twists into a lightbulb plug, the rest of the setup you can do on its app.

Firstly, you have to create an account on Its app to get a QR code. Lastly, scan the QR code to complete settings up. It offers a 360° pan view to record the complete footage. It uses infrared Leads to capture the footage and gives real time alerts whenever someone enters its vision areas.

You can also use an SD card that fits in the camera. Currently, a Mini SD card can be inserted into the camera to store video and it can be purchased with Nomad Security Camera separately.

Moreover, it only accepts mini-SD cards with a maximum storage of 64 GB, and regular SD cards are not supported.

Furthermore, there are no batteries installed in the camera, so it requires constant power to function properly and turns ‘ON’ all the time. In case, the electricity is turned off for any reason and the camera loses power, it will reconnect to the Wi-Fi and the camera will be switched on immediately.

What are the technical specifications of the Nomad Security Camera?

Below are some of the technical specifications that you might be interested in knowing:

● 1080P HD video quality with IR Night and Day Vision

● LED infrared

● Dimensions: 6*2.7 inches

● ANC Audio with a two-way audio system

● Can be connected to a bulb plug for power

● Advanced Capacity to detect Motion

● 360 degrees field of view

● A quick start manual

● 15 minutes estimated installation time period.

● Security Label

How to setup Nomad Security Camera?

It is very easy to set up Nomad Security Camera at your home or office. A manual is also given with the equipment that states the steps to be followed in order to mount the security system by yourself.

In order to set up the security system, you’d need to place an order online through the official website of the company. Afterward, you’ll receive your order and follow the process described below:

Download and install the application of Nomad Security Camera from the app store. As you can easily monitor the entrance of your home remotely through the above-mentioned smartphone app.

The installation may take a few minutes deepening on the phone to be used. It can be downloaded through the app store or google play store based on the system being used.

Open the package and unwrap the whole camera with its tools.

Install the aforementioned application from the app store.

Scan the QR code provided in order to connect the camera to the app

Establish a stable Wi-Fi connection (it supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi)

Adjust the camera to your desired location

Special Features

Nomad Security Camera offers plenty of special features which include Crystal Clear Videos, Motion Tracking, Panoramic View, Wide Compatibility, Color Night Vision, On Camera Storage, and easy to understand the app.

● 360 ° Panoramic Camera:

a 1080P panoramic camera with mainly a 360-degree angle view along with four LED lights and four infrared lights with perfect settings provide a detailed view of all sides of monitoring.

● Easy installation and setup:

It is easy to set up with E26 and E27 light sockets. You won’t need any special drilling, wiring, power supply, or hard setup. All you need is to open the application and connect it to the security system.

● Dual Audio and Night Vision:

Nomad Security Camera system has built-in infrared LEDs, a speaker, and a microphone with an improved version. Even if you are far away from your home, you can still get in touch with your loved ones at home and see the visitors coming and going out. It also has a special feature of two-way audio that lets you talk and listen at the same time, just like the way you communicate from anywhere in the world.

● Always stays wake:

The application of Nomad Security Camera in your smartphone can also be used to remotely control the system from any location. It lets you get an alert whenever a motion is detected around the installation area. Your mobile phone will get a notification when someone is detected around and allows you to maintain the safety of your household.

● Full color night vision:

The Nomad Security Camera turns on the full-color night vision once the sun is set and maintains quality vision even at night. Its quality is far better than infrared night vision. The infrared LEDs are turbocharged to make sure high-definition video transmission to your device.

● Alarm functionality:

With the help of alarm functions in the security system, you cannot frighten the intruder from entering your personal space. A notification will be sent to your smartphone through the application to allow you to set the alarm immediately.

● Automatic Motion Sensor:

Its automatic motion sensor capability provides the best detection policy and tracks the object until it withdrawals from the coverage area. Real-time warnings and motion tracking are also a part of the security system.

● Fit into conventional sockets:

The Nomad Security Camera can easily fit into the common bulb sockets that do not require any kind of batteries, or wires. It won’t use any power supply due to its portability. It is different from the other doorbell cameras that need electricity to run. You can also use four built-in bright lights that don’t require a camera for monitoring.

● Multiple users can get benefit:

it is designed in a way that multiple users can access the camera with ease and no cloud storage is required to store the video. A 64 GB of SD card is enough to keep the video store.

● Compatible Devices:

the application of Nomad Security Camera is compatible with all devices including IOS and android systems. You just need to scan the QR code in order to get access to the program. The application installation only takes a few minutes.

What's included in the Nomad Security Camera Package?

Nomad Security Camera is a light bulb and a security camera as well. Sometimes, it is also known as a Dual-function camera because of this property.

The package includes a security camera and related tools that are attached simply to the camera, with no extra wires or connections.

Nomad Security Camera

Instructional manual

Tool fit for installation

30-day money-back guarantee

What is the best delivery duration?

Commonly a product delivery depends on the area where it has to be delivered. In the meanwhile, commonly it is delivered within a week.

Tracking information is also provided for every order and you can get an estimated delivery time for receiving the Nomad Security Camera. The security cameras are directly shipped to the customers from the local warehouse of the company based in Colorado and Denver.

Advantages of Using Nomad Security Camera

● It perfectly works from a bulb outlet.

● It pans in all directions because it comes with a 360° view.

● It is compatible with Android and iPhone devices.

● It offers full-color night vision.

● It comes with fast 5G Wi-Fi connectivity and reconnects automatically after power failure.

● It is a wireless connection with a remote-control system through the app

● Real time warning and motion tracking notifications

● Easy to be installed and used

● Crystal clear 1080P resolution shows you the sharpest HD video coverage

● It can be installed in E26 and E27 sockets placed at your home

● ‘Power protects technology’ allows automatic reconnection after power outages

● Motion light turns on even over a very small movement

Where to purchase Nomad Security Camera?

The best place to buy this camera is the Official Nomad Security Camera Website where you can find it at its actual price. It also offers different discounts if you make purchase of multiple cameras at a time. You may not see it over any online selling platform including Walmart or any other online store. As they are not authorized to sell it through their platform.

The price is continuously being changed due to high competition, so now you can get a 50% off through online sales from the website.

Below are some of the packages that are offered by the company if you want to purchase more than one camera.

● Buy 1 Nomad Security Camera unit at $49.95

● Buy 2 Nomad Security Camera units at $99

● Buy 3 Nomad Security Camera units at $129

● Buy 5 Nomad Security Camera units at $199

Official Order Page Link: https://nomadsecuritycamera.com

Note: You can buy more than 1 camera and gift it to your loved ones and friends who would need a portable yet cheaper security system.

Customer Care:

In case you need any help with order processing or taking more information regarding the Nomad Security Camera, you can reach out to their customer service team which is available Monday to Friday, from 8.00 – 5.00 pm MST. You can also contact Nomad Security Cameras through email or call them at 1 (855) 761 9424.

Return Policy of Nomad Security Camera

If you aren't satisfied after purchasing Nomad Security Camera then you can simply contact their customer care service within 30 days of your purchase, return the camera and get a full refund. The manufacturers have provided a 30-day money-back guarantee that you can avail of any time in between the given time period.

Final Verdict (Nomad Security Camera Should You Buy It?)

Nomad Security Camera is desired security system for everyone from homeowners to businesses. It is easy to install, works perfectly fine, records clear video and its alarm system notifies you of any suspicious activity which makes it harder for criminals to barge in.

It has been built particularly for commercial and residential use for the best security. Homes are secure that have security cameras installed outside. It is available at a fair price and can be placed and installed anywhere you have a bulb plug.

With some extraordinary features, you’ll get a small sized security camera to set up in your space. One of the best features is its quick installation into a bulb socket.

Unlike other security cameras, it has rotating design functionality to keep an eye on all the areas of motion. It is a perfect security system for your indoor and outdoor security setup at affordable prices and turns on automatically when installed.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. Nomad Security Camera are solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.