NURTURING RECOVERY: THE ART AND SCIENCE OF BURN CARE

Dr. Sunil Kalda, the director of Kalda Burn and Plastic Surgery Center (recognized by Chhattisgarh Government and Chhattisgarh,NABH certified) located near Pachpedi Naka, Raipur, CG is a famous cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon in India.

Dr. Kalda, started providing burn care for people since 1990 in tribal areas like Bastar, in Chhattisgarh where careless accidents caused severe deformities. With limited medical facilities, he embarked on a journey of treating deformities through plastic surgery, which had never been heard of in this part of India. He understood that Plastic Surgery was an option for the patients, and patient education was important. It was a challenge to reach out to people and explain that birth defects could be treated.

Working around the clock for 365 days and spending 240 days on the road over the next three decades, he focused on conducting medical camps to educate people. He has performed reconstructive surgery for leprosy-affected and physically challenged individuals. He has successfully completed over 2000 reimplantation surgeries of amputated limbs. In total, he has completed more than 175,000 operations to date.

Burn patients upto 90 percent have underwent treatment after an extensive care by Dr. Kalda and his team from 3 to 6 months. When the hope of survival diminishes the 24*7 team at Kalda Hopsital consisting of Dr. Sunil Kalda, Dr. Sundarani, Dr. Das, Dr. Goyal, Dr. Kulkarni, Gulab, Balram and all the nursing staff are available round the clock for personal care.

Dr. Kalda said that he has been treating burn patients at Kalda Burn and Plastic Surgery Centre for the last 34 years. If patients are not treated properly after burn, When this happens, it becomes life threatening and later the skin becomes thick due to which itching starts in the body and the skin on parts of the body like hands, legs or neck gets stuck. By which The patient is unable to live a normal life. All such disorders can be treated.

Hospital also has a Skin Bank from which skin was used on this patient, which is available in very few places across India. In the skin bank, after death, the patients' skin is safely removed within 6 hours and it is stored for 5 years and kept in a safe skin bank. For serious and burn patients, if necessary, the screen can be placed on the patient's body. Anyone living or dead can donate their skin as per their wish in the skin bank.

Kalda hospital has high end world class facilities like Intensive Isolation Care Glass Cabins, HEPA Filters/Laminar Flow 100% Sterile Glass Cabins, Multipara Monitors, Ventilators, Central Oxygen Supply, Central Suction, Special Beds for Burn Patients, Dedicated Staff Shower Trolley per Bed (Imported from Germany ), India's first Critical Burn Unit, complete treatment of post-burn disorders, dialysis facilities, complete OT and ICU laminar air flow. There is also a facility of special dressing which helps in quick healing of wounds. Apart from this, there is also a mitt grafting facility, a state-of-the-art ICU, trauma centre and burn unit, in which the patients injured in accidents are being treated using state-of-the-art technology.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

#Chhattisgarh


