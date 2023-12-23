 Offshore-Licensed Gambling in New Zealand and India Compared : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Offshore-Licensed Gambling in New Zealand and India Compared

Offshore-Licensed Gambling in New Zealand and India Compared

Offshore-Licensed Gambling in New Zealand and India Compared


We bet you didn’t even think about the similarities between New Zealand and India – but the two countries have lots in common. Here, we will concentrate on the gambling laws: this entertainment is widespread globally.

New Zealand and India are no exception, as the two states have specific casino regulations that drive players’ experiences. Let’s consider the peculiarities of iGaming legislation in both regions and concentrate on offshore companies entering the markets.

The State of Offshore-Licensed Gambling in New Zealand

Kiwis are among the most gambling nations globally: according to reports, around 78% of the country’s residents participated in the activity at least once. Unsurprisingly, the sector is developing quickly, and specific regulations have been implemented.

Land-based casinos are legal, while NZ-based virtual gaming establishments are prohibited. However, don’t hurry up to get disappointed, as it’s still possible to enjoy online gambling in the region.

New Zealand’s Online Gambling Industry Overview

Virtual casinos headquartered in the country are completely banned by local legislation. However, overseas platforms can still enter the market and operate with minimum restrictions. New Zealand players enjoy various casino sites at CasinoDeps.co.nz and other similar platforms. Online casinos are only considered legal if they are licensed by offshore authorities like Curacao eGaming.

In this case, local risk fans can freely register on the chosen site and enjoy gambling activities. Offshore gambling establishments don’t have to pay any taxes in NZ, which is beneficial for both parties. While casinos can operate and get their revenue, risk lovers enjoy the possibility of playing legally and safely on the chosen platforms.

However, the country’s government has recently initiated a tax reform, implying changes to its online gambling legislation. The question is still open, but the new taxation system may be implemented in the future.

Such reform may affect the availability of offshore online casinos in the country and the overall gambling landscape in New Zealand. Currently, no changes have been introduced, so operators and members can enjoy lucrative conditions.

Gambling Statistics in New Zealand

The New Zealand Gambling Commission is the leading authority regulating all casinos and sportsbooks in the country. However, offshore platforms don’t face restrictions like land-based gaming houses. Therefore, foreign operators gladly enter the NZ market, satisfying players’ demands.

The total revenue from the gambling industry in the country reached $18.5 million in 2022 and is projected to grow even more in the following years. According to the prospects, the market will increase by 8.8% annually. Considering the rapid technological development, this entertainment has gained more attention among the younger generation, and the trend is predicted to continue in the future.

The State of Offshore-Licensed Gambling in India

India is among the developing countries where the gambling sector is evolving rapidly. The region has multiple land-based casinos: locals and tourists gladly visit these destinations to get unforgettable experiences. Online gaming is also not prohibited, so players can freely engage in risky activities.

Overview of India’s Online Gambling Sector

Overall, the industry is not fully regulated in the country, which gives more freedom to both operators and players. Domestic and offshore platforms can operate in India, so adrenaline fans have a huge choice.

Sikkim is the country’s region that has first applied specific virtual gambling regulations: Sikkim Online Gaming Regulation Act 2008 allows online casinos to obtain licences to provide their services legally.

On the other hand, all offshore gambling operators should hold an appropriate license from a responsible body. Unauthorised gambling establishments are banned. In opposite to online casinos in New Zealand, platforms operating in India are subject to taxation.

The new legislation developed in 2023 obliges operators to register within the country and pay a 28% tax, which is a significant sum. Such changes will bring a significant decrease in gambling companies’ revenues. Several giant operators working in the country have already requested the government reconsider the conditions, but the issue remains unresolved.

Regulatory Bodies, Legislation and General Statistics

Despite the recent changes in online gambling legislation, the demand for this risky entertainment is not prone to decrease in India. Statistics indicate that over 40% of the region’s population reported engaging in online casinos and sportsbooks regularly. The number of gamblers in India is about to beat that of the UK, which is a significant indicator of the industry’s popularity.

In 2022, the sector was valued at around 135 billion Indian rupees. The market forecast for the following years shows the potential industry growth: gambling revenue is anticipated to reach 231 billion by 2025. The annual market increase is approximately 19%, which is a significant percentage for a developing country.

While gambling regulatory bodies are only available in several country’s regions, the trend is becoming more widespread. Therefore, it’s anticipated that the Indian government will implement higher control over the industry in the following years. Such changes will hardly affect players, as they only have to choose reliable gaming establishments.

However, operators will face more conditions for operating in India. The new taxation system significantly impacts offshore operators: many companies are unsatisfied with the new requirements and may leave the country’s market.

Final Verdict

New Zealand and India have particular similarities concerning gambling legislation: they both allow land-based gaming houses and offshore online operators. India also provides risk fans with the chance to gamble on domestic platforms, while Kiwis are deprived of such an opportunity. Indeed, New Zealand has similarities with the Philippines, India, Nigeria, and various other global gambling markets.

Luckily, offshore companies offer the best conditions, so players can get top experience without leaving their homes. Both India and NZ are passing through new taxation reforms, which will eventually affect the activities of foreign online casinos.

The recent changes in the countries will affect the entire industry, and we’ll see their effects in the near future. All in all, residents of NZ and India still have an increased interest in gambling activities: forecasts indicate that user engagement in the sector will significantly boost in the following years.

 

 

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article supplied by a third-party source and the views expressed are exclusively those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. User discretion with regard to understanding of and interaction with this article’s content is advised. The Tribune shall not be responsible for any issue whatsoever arising out of this article. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New Zealand

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court places under suspension services of judicial officer

3
World

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

4
Punjab

Kapurthala judicial officer suspended

5
Sports

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI president

6
Punjab

‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

7
Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

9
Trending

Artificial Intelligence gets scarier, can calculate human life expectancy 78 per cent accurately

10
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Extremist, separatist forces outside India should not get space: Jaishankar on US temple vandalism

Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US

Was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third conv...

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues

The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...

Terrorist killed as major infiltration bid is foiled along IB in Jammu

Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu

The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

We haven’t revoked hijab ban yet, govt is considering it, Siddaramaiah clarifies after opposition backlash

The clarification comes a day after he said that there was n...


Cities

View All

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Looking back 2023: Shooters, hockey players shine but sports infra lacking in district

Police solve snatching case, three arrested

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Amit Shah

Appoint new Chandigarh Adviser, Banwarilal Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Chandigarh: Cops detain Congress men protesting Amit Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher denied anticipatory bail

As air in Delhi reaches ‘severe’ category, various curbs become effective in national capital

As air in Delhi reaches ‘severe’ category, various curbs become effective in national capital

Taxi driver shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana's Manesar

Retired IPS officer who had served in RAW and Intelligence Bureau run over by train in Delhi

16 flights delayed as heavy fog envelops Delhi

GRAP Stage-III norms invoked, AQI hits 406

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in Jalandhar

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala judicial officer suspended

60-yr-old Hoshiarpur woman dies of Covid

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi University reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon, says Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Leaders seek relief for Patiala villages affected by late blight attack