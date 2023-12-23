Offshore-Licensed Gambling in New Zealand and India Compared

We bet you didn’t even think about the similarities between New Zealand and India – but the two countries have lots in common. Here, we will concentrate on the gambling laws: this entertainment is widespread globally.

New Zealand and India are no exception, as the two states have specific casino regulations that drive players’ experiences. Let’s consider the peculiarities of iGaming legislation in both regions and concentrate on offshore companies entering the markets.

The State of Offshore-Licensed Gambling in New Zealand

Kiwis are among the most gambling nations globally: according to reports, around 78% of the country’s residents participated in the activity at least once. Unsurprisingly, the sector is developing quickly, and specific regulations have been implemented.

Land-based casinos are legal, while NZ-based virtual gaming establishments are prohibited. However, don’t hurry up to get disappointed, as it’s still possible to enjoy online gambling in the region.

New Zealand’s Online Gambling Industry Overview

Virtual casinos headquartered in the country are completely banned by local legislation. However, overseas platforms can still enter the market and operate with minimum restrictions. New Zealand players enjoy various casino sites at CasinoDeps.co.nz and other similar platforms. Online casinos are only considered legal if they are licensed by offshore authorities like Curacao eGaming.

In this case, local risk fans can freely register on the chosen site and enjoy gambling activities. Offshore gambling establishments don’t have to pay any taxes in NZ, which is beneficial for both parties. While casinos can operate and get their revenue, risk lovers enjoy the possibility of playing legally and safely on the chosen platforms.

However, the country’s government has recently initiated a tax reform, implying changes to its online gambling legislation. The question is still open, but the new taxation system may be implemented in the future.

Such reform may affect the availability of offshore online casinos in the country and the overall gambling landscape in New Zealand. Currently, no changes have been introduced, so operators and members can enjoy lucrative conditions.

Gambling Statistics in New Zealand

The New Zealand Gambling Commission is the leading authority regulating all casinos and sportsbooks in the country. However, offshore platforms don’t face restrictions like land-based gaming houses. Therefore, foreign operators gladly enter the NZ market, satisfying players’ demands.

The total revenue from the gambling industry in the country reached $18.5 million in 2022 and is projected to grow even more in the following years. According to the prospects, the market will increase by 8.8% annually. Considering the rapid technological development, this entertainment has gained more attention among the younger generation, and the trend is predicted to continue in the future.

The State of Offshore-Licensed Gambling in India

India is among the developing countries where the gambling sector is evolving rapidly. The region has multiple land-based casinos: locals and tourists gladly visit these destinations to get unforgettable experiences. Online gaming is also not prohibited, so players can freely engage in risky activities.

Overview of India’s Online Gambling Sector

Overall, the industry is not fully regulated in the country, which gives more freedom to both operators and players. Domestic and offshore platforms can operate in India, so adrenaline fans have a huge choice.

Sikkim is the country’s region that has first applied specific virtual gambling regulations: Sikkim Online Gaming Regulation Act 2008 allows online casinos to obtain licences to provide their services legally.

On the other hand, all offshore gambling operators should hold an appropriate license from a responsible body. Unauthorised gambling establishments are banned. In opposite to online casinos in New Zealand, platforms operating in India are subject to taxation.

The new legislation developed in 2023 obliges operators to register within the country and pay a 28% tax, which is a significant sum. Such changes will bring a significant decrease in gambling companies’ revenues. Several giant operators working in the country have already requested the government reconsider the conditions, but the issue remains unresolved.

Regulatory Bodies, Legislation and General Statistics

Despite the recent changes in online gambling legislation, the demand for this risky entertainment is not prone to decrease in India. Statistics indicate that over 40% of the region’s population reported engaging in online casinos and sportsbooks regularly. The number of gamblers in India is about to beat that of the UK, which is a significant indicator of the industry’s popularity.

In 2022, the sector was valued at around 135 billion Indian rupees. The market forecast for the following years shows the potential industry growth: gambling revenue is anticipated to reach 231 billion by 2025. The annual market increase is approximately 19%, which is a significant percentage for a developing country.

While gambling regulatory bodies are only available in several country’s regions, the trend is becoming more widespread. Therefore, it’s anticipated that the Indian government will implement higher control over the industry in the following years. Such changes will hardly affect players, as they only have to choose reliable gaming establishments.

However, operators will face more conditions for operating in India. The new taxation system significantly impacts offshore operators: many companies are unsatisfied with the new requirements and may leave the country’s market.

Final Verdict

New Zealand and India have particular similarities concerning gambling legislation: they both allow land-based gaming houses and offshore online operators. India also provides risk fans with the chance to gamble on domestic platforms, while Kiwis are deprived of such an opportunity. Indeed, New Zealand has similarities with the Philippines, India, Nigeria, and various other global gambling markets.

Luckily, offshore companies offer the best conditions, so players can get top experience without leaving their homes. Both India and NZ are passing through new taxation reforms, which will eventually affect the activities of foreign online casinos.

The recent changes in the countries will affect the entire industry, and we’ll see their effects in the near future. All in all, residents of NZ and India still have an increased interest in gambling activities: forecasts indicate that user engagement in the sector will significantly boost in the following years.

