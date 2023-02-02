On This ‘WORLD CANCER DAY’: 8 Best Oncologists Share Their Advices on Increasing Risks of Cancer

New Delhi (India), February 2: Dr. Nitin Singhal, Mch Surgical Oncology, (TATA Memorial), Laparoscopic Oncosurgery and HIPEC specialist, Practice in Ahmedabad

World Cancer day raises awareness about cancer and focuses on eradicating misinformation and myths about the disease. So this World Cancer day, let us CLOSE THE GAP by spreading awareness. Many types of cancers can be cured if detected early and treated in the right way. 30-50% of cancers can currently be prevented by avoiding risk factors and implementing prevention strategies like a regular health checkup. In the present age, some advanced cancers, if treated properly, can also have good outcomes with new techniques like HIPEC for abdominal cancers. My message to all cancer fighters: Live life to the fullest, and don’t let anything in the world upset you. Even if it is Cancer, fight back!

Dr. Karthik Chandra Vallam, Chief Surgical Oncologist -Robotic and Laparoscopic surgeon

Medicover Hospital, Visakhapatnam

According to the World Health Organization, the number of cancer cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. However, advancements in cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment have the potential to improve cure rates in the future.

On WCD2023, let us come together to raise awareness and educate ourselves about the devastating impact of cancer. Daily, I see firsthand the toll that cancer takes on individuals and families. But I also see the power of early detection, prevention, and treatment to save lives. Let us pledge to take action, whether it's through getting screened, making lifestyle changes, or supporting research and access to care. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Dr. Ajay Sharma, MD, DNB (Medical Oncology), ECMO, SR. Consultant, Unit Head Medical Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi

These cancers can start in the throat (pharynx), which divides into three divisions called the nasopharynx, oropharynx, hypopharynx, and larynx, as well as in the sinuses, inside and behind the nose, the tongue, the gums, and the roof of the mouth.

Symptoms- A white or red sore that does not heal on the gums, tongue, or lining of the mouth, swelling in the jaw, unusual bleeding or pain in the mouth, a lump or thickening, and problems with dentures. Causes-Alcohol and tobacco use are major risk factors, as are ultraviolet light exposure and occupational exposures (textile, ceramic, logging, and food processing). How Can I Reduce My Risk for Head and Neck Cancers? Don’t smoke, limit alcohol consumption, and talk to your doctor about HPV vaccination. Visit the dentist regularly.

Dr. Ravi Chander, MS, MCH, Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Continental Hospital, Hyderabad

Cancer is a lifestyle disease. Only 5–10% of cancers are genetic causes. The rest are due to external factors like tobacco smoking, alcoholism, obesity, inactivity, and dietary factors. While we are seeing a decrease in cancers like cervical cancer, cancers of the breast, endometrium, and colorectal cancer are on the rise. These are primarily caused by diets high in fat, low in fibre, increased consumption of red meat, increased alcohol intake, inactivity, and obesity. All these cancers have screening tests that can detect precancerous changes, which can be treated, preventing a progression to cancer.

Maintain a healthy diet, exercise 3–4 times per week, and get yourself screened once you are over 40 years old. Remember, cancer is a preventable disease.

Dr. Ninad Katdare, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre Colaba,

Specialist in GI, Gynec and Peritoneal Oncology, Specialist in MIS and Robotic Surgery, Mumbai

In India, one of the biggest reasons for the increasing incidence is the lack of access to quality cancer care. Equitable distribution of skills, manpower, and infrastructure is necessary to reduce this gap. HCG Cancer Centre, also through its chain of hospitals in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, is aiming to provide quality cancer care to the farthest corners of India. Another issue is a lack of knowledge about the signs and symptoms of cancer. This leads to a delay in diagnosis and worse outcomes. Taking awareness to the grass-roots level can help not only to diagnose cases early but also to reduce addictions like tobacco, smoking, and others, which will go a long way in reducing the incidence of cancer.

Dr. Vijay Ramanan M, MD, DM, Senior Hematology and Chairman Bone Marrow Transplant Physician, Pune

Cancer has increased multifold in the last few decades. The rampant use of plastics with bisphenol A is increasing hormone-related cancers. Spending too much time in front of a screen has increased their blue light exposure and lowered the level of melatonin in their brains. The symptoms are sleeplessness, more menstrual problems, and an increased risk of cancer. People who eat more processed grains and foods with added sugar are about 10-fold more likely to have cancer, a heart attack, autoimmune issues, dementia, hypertension, diabetes, etc.

It's time we eat healthy food, spend time with friends and families, drink lots of water, stay away from blue light, and stress as much as possible to keep cancer away from all of us.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Karumanchi, MBBS (Osm), DNB (Radiation Oncology), ECFMG (USA), Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad

In India, lung and oral cavity cancers in men and cervical and breast cancers in women are more prevalent. The treatment of cancer has improved by leaps and bounds with new scientific developments and AI. Now, even complex cases in advanced stages are mostly treatable with minimal side effects.

While these developments are providing quite good cure rates, morbidity and mortality due to cancer are still on the rise. The cause is late detection of the disease in advanced stages, resulting in missed opportunities for curative treatments. Hence, it’s crucial to drive away the fear of cancer and bring awareness to the early detection of cancers through screening, thereby treating the disease in its early stages.

Dr. Sreenivass B J, MD (Gen Med), DNB (Med Onco) (Gold Medalist), Consultant Medical Oncologist & Hematologist, Bengaluru

Cancer will have killed 10 million people by 2020. This will tell us how dreaded these addictions are and how we can prevent cancers caused by them. According to one estimate, 30 to 50% of all cancers are preventable. So, worldwide oncologists advise people to educate themselves, their close relatives, and friends about the harmful effects of tobacco smoking, which not only cause cancer (more commonly, head and neck cancer and lung cancer) but can also cause other health hazards such as chronic lung disease, uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes mellitus, heart attacks, strokes, etc.

One should do regular exercise, have a balanced diet, and maintain an ideal body weight—not only to prevent cancer but for other health benefits as well.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.