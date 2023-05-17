One Of These Cryptos Has 100x Price Potential In 2023, Dogecoin (DOGE) And Tradecurve (TCRV)

During its rise to stardom Dogecoin became one of the highest return assets in the world. While still considered a strong investment, Dogecoin growth is starting to slow down. Its developments are yet to be announced and some investors are now considering alternative assets to boost their portfolios. One such alternative is Tradecurve, which seeks to revolutionize the way investors interact with exchanges through a number of lucrative advancements.

Is It Too Late To Buy Dogecoin?

After surging 23,000% in 2021 Dogecoin became one of the most recognized investments worldwide. Since its rise to fame however, Dogecoin has struggled to remain a strong investment losing over 90% of its value. Nonetheless, some analysts remain bullish on Dogecoin stating it could recover during the next bull run.

Does Dogecoin Have The Utility To Thrive?

Given that Dogecoin has limited utility, it is heavily reliant on market trends and in particular, Bitcoin. When Bitcoin rises, Dogecoin usually follows. When Bitcoin crashes, investors sell Dogecoin to limit losses. As a result, some investors have started to question whether or not Dogecoins lack of utility could be its downfall.

As of May 2023, Dogecoin is yet to announce any major innovations, while competitors such as Shiba Inu are working to improve their market influence. This could ultimately cause many investors to sell their Dogecoin in the future as Dogecoin struggles to compete.

With Dogecoin decreasing in price by 18.08% in the last month, more investors are starting to question the long term plan for the project than ever before. While Dogecoin could be a strong investment during market rallies, it could lack the utility to thrive and offer long term returns in the future. As a result, investors are now buying new projects like Tradecurve to optimize their portfolios.

Tradecurve: Where Bullish Investors Are Expected To Win Big

Tradecurve is currently where Dogecoin was prior to its price surge. However, unlike Dogecoin, Tradecurve offers great utility and new opportunities for investors throughout the DeFi market.

Tradecurve lets investors trade a number of non crypto assets using cryptocurrency via its decentralized trading platform. Current assets include CFDs, ETFs, bonds, commodities, forex and cryptocurrency to name a few. Tradecurve also offers negative balance protection and lets investors use their crypto assets as collateral.

Unlike centralized exchanges, investors using Tradecurve can get started without complex and intrusive KYC checks. Instead, investors sign up with their email, connect their wallet and trade anonymously.

Tradecurve will showcase a number of exciting features including AI trading, a metaverse academy and copy trading, in which investors can pay a fee to learn from the markets leading traders.

Tradecurve’s native utility token $TCRV has also been audited by Cyber Scope, whilst a team KYC was carried out by AssureDeFi further providing security and transparency to investors.

How High Could Tradecurve Go?

Tradecurve will sell 40% of its 1,800,000,000 token supply to the public during its presale, with one token currently selling at $0.12. Analysts are already comparing the Tradecurve presale to that of Binance, which started at $0.11 and proceeded to offer returns of 2808X.

Tradecurve is expected to rise 50x, followed by an additional 100x price surge once TCRV tokens are listed on major exchanges. Given its potential to revolutionize a $632 trillion market, Tradecurve has quickly become a must-have among crypto investors.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.