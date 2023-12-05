Online Sports Betting for US Players: 5 'Perfect' Sites in 2024

The US sports betting industry is very fluid nowadays, and new operators are constantly entering the market, hoping to disrupt the duopoly of powerhouses DraftKings and FanDuel. But it’s not just the state-approved operators that have made a considerable impact and resonated with US players.

Offshore sites have cut through the noise over the past few years, becoming a viable alternative for those looking to venture away from the norm. In this detailed guide, we will untangle various key features, such as the quality of markets available, promotions, banking methods, and much more.

Take a look at the five best online sportsbooks for US players that our team gave a ‘perfect’ 5 out of 5 rating, and why:

1. BetOnline (Rating: 5 out of 5) - Bet Now

With over 25 years of experience, BetOnline has endeared itself to US players, and it has become a trusted platform for sports betting. One of the main attractions is arguably the live betting service, which for tennis is excellent, as there will be a neat infographic that pops up detailing all the key stats, so you won’t miss a beat if wagering on the move.

This site, which has recently been renovated, is also well-optimized for mobile devices, but bettors will be spoilt for choice. There are over two dozen sports to bet on, and there are plenty of enticing features available, which are detailed in our handy table:

Odds, in general, posted across the board are pretty competitive, and whether you wish to bet on soccer or the NFL, you won’t have much trouble locating pre-match markets. With soccer, for example, you can track down pre-match odds for the biggest games, and aside from the spread and moneyline, you can locate other team or player props, such as X player, to provide an assist anytime. Or, if you prefer to do so, you can tap into outrights, such as who will be crowned EPL champions.

Aside from that, the flagship welcome deal meets industry standards, consisting of a 50% matched deposit of up to $1,000, and the promo code is BET1000. But to take advantage of this deal, you will need to follow these steps first:

Head to the BetOnline lobby and click the “Join” button to start the registration process. Complete the sign-up form and enter your personal details. Pick your preferred payment method from the list of deposit options. Collect the welcome bonus and enter the promo code BET1000. Choose your favorite markets and start betting!

What’s also worth noting is that BetOnline has its own racebook, so horse racing fans can get their fill wagering on run-of-the-mill thoroughbred races from a variety of tracks, such as Churchill Downs and Lone Star Park, and the odds once again are pretty robust.

But the level of customer support will leave US players beaming a big smile. Your problems will be dealt with swiftly, whether through live chat or on the phone, and the site prides itself on the security afforded to bettors.

In conclusion, BetOnline has covered virtually every base, and its sports betting product stands the test. BetOnline will be an excellent starting point if you want to take the plunge.

2. MyBookie (Rating: 5 out of 5) - Bet Now

Coming in a close second for best sports betting sites for US players is MyBookie. Although the site could benefit from a redesign, everything is packaged well, and one of the most noticeable features is the rolling news blog in the top right-hand corner. And if you are an NBA fan, for example, you can keep up-to-date with all the latest developments.

Like BetOnline, the welcome bonus comprises a 50% matched deposit of up to $1,000, and US players will only have 10x wagering requirements to fulfill, so it serves a purpose. You need to enter the promo code at the cashier to redeem MYB50, but the fun doesn’t stop when you join. Indeed, you will notice horse racing rebates and sports reload deals, and the referral bonus is a whopping 200% match deposit of up to $200.

In terms of sports covered, plenty is going on at MyBookie, and you will even find niche sports, such as Aussie Rules and Biathlon, to keep you entertained. Although for some events, you may only find the moneyline and spread covered, we found as many as 140 props for a fixture for regular college football games, which is pretty sweet.

Oh, and MyBookie is replete with a wealth of banking options. Although they are predominantly crypto-based, with Bitcoin, for example, you will only need to deposit a minimum of $20 to kickstart your sports betting experience. However, the maximum withdrawal amount is $5,000 for Bitcoin, which is smaller than other sites. Anyway, our carefully curated table fleshes out some more details:

MyBookie is also well-connected, with a heavy presence across most social media platforms. This includes Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, so you can discover all the latest developments there.

In summary, MyBookie is one of the most formidable operators in the sports betting industry and certainly packs a punch. If you are intrigued, you should have a gander for yourself today.

3. Jazz Sports (Rating: 5 out of 5) - Bet Now

Jazz Sports isn’t afraid to shout from the rooftops about the quality of its product, claiming it delivers fast payouts and quick bet placement, but having a live stream certainly scores extra brownie points! You will have to toggle the live stream button, but the service is very crisp, and providing you have a registered account with money in it, you can capitalize on it.

While it has become known as a college sports specialist, Jazz Sports has a decent fighting section split into boxing and MMA. Although this is mainly restricted to the moneyline, filling in a betting slip is seamless at Jazz Sports, and you could be wagering in a matter of moments once you have confirmed your selection. Our table provides a broad overview of the state of sports betting on this site:

Meanwhile, The welcome bonus surpasses general expectations and is lucrative. US players can tap into a 75% matched deposit deal of up to $2,500; again, rollover requirements are reasonable here (12x). Don’t fret, either; you will have 30 days to use the deal. After this, any free plays will be removed from your account.

Meanwhile, for those who are more into fantasy sports, Jazz Sports comes up trumps here with plenty of contests for the MLB, football, hockey, and more. According to recent research, the NHL Hockey Pick’Em for the 2023/24 campaign will see the winning player claim $100 in bonuses, and US players only need to pay $2 to cover the entry fee.

Nothing is too much trouble, and aside from a versatile live chat facility, a telephone number, and an email address has been added to the customer support options, so you will be in safe hands when you play here.

In conclusion, Jazz Sports has come a long way in what seems like a short time, and for those looking for something slightly different, US players will be more than satisfied with what they find here.

4. BetUS (Rating: 5 out of 5) - Bet Now

BetUS is more than the sum of its parts, and as one of the oldest sports betting organizations on this list, it has a proven track record. One of the major selling points of the site is the in-house TV channel, which will broadcast various sports betting shows featuring picks and predictions ahead of the biggest games, so bettors will be in the know before they make their selections.

In claiming to be “America’s Favorite Sportsbook,” BetUS has its fingers in many pies, and there are tons of sports to bet on, including NASCAR and both Rugby League and Rugby Union, which is not the case at most other sites reviewed. Odds are generally above average, but BetUS should be celebrated for the quality of its future. For example, if you wish to wager on the NFL, you can find specials, such as NFL Coach of the Year or NFL Regular Season Wins per side. No stone is unturned, and BetUS delivers odds boosts and prop builders, highlighted in our table.

Although BetUS possesses fewer crypto options for making deposits, the site doesn’t pass any fees for bankrolling your account, and the minimum amount accepted is $10. Usually, bettors can ask for a payout of up to $5,000 daily with crypto, and they will need to use the online request form to process the withdrawal. Crypto payouts are quick, and the money will hit your account within 24 hours.

But it would be borderline criminal if we overlooked the extremely generous welcome bonus. Yes, new BetUS players can tap into a $2,500 bonus that will be matched by 125%, and while there are only 10x rollover requirements attached, you must deposit a minimum of $100 to be eligible. Oh, and with a 7-day expiry, you must be quick off the mark to activate it and use your free plays.

For those who work in the media world, we like the newsroom section, which contains media useful for sports writers and bettors. Anyway, those US players, after an excellent wagering experience, won’t go wrong when they sign up for BetUS.

5. SportsBetting.ag (Rating: 5 out of 5) - Bet Now

Rounding off this list of recommended online sports betting operators is SportsBetting.ag, and there is more than a passing resemblance to BetOnline. This is noticeable regarding page design and layout; both are equally well-optimized for mobiles. SportsBetting.ag is certainly very striking, and it is highly user-friendly in terms of navigating your way around the sports lobby and filling in a betting slip. Or, if you prefer, you can revert to the classic site.

SportsBettting.ag prides itself on providing the earliest lines in the industry, and it is well equipped to deliver on this promise, judging by the number of sports in its lobby. For example, if you wish to wager on golf markets on the PGA Tour, you will find a range of intriguing lines, such as Top 5 and 3 balls. Still, there will also be a few specials floating about, such as Player To Win a Major in 2024, and this will usually drum up plenty of interest. In-play betting is also facilitated; we didn’t experience any lagging issues while using this service.

Oh, and like BetOnline, the SportsBetting.ag’s welcome bonus is decent, consisting of a 50% match deposit of up to $1,000 classified as a “Double Your Money - Twice” deal. Any unused free plays will disappear from your account within 30 days, and the 14x rollover requirements are reasonable. Meanwhile, sports reload bonuses are part and parcel of the experience for existing players. You can tap into a 25% bonus of up to $250, but remember, Skrill and Neteller deposits won’t qualify. The table below underlines the promo details.

Or, you can get involved in the Refer a Friend program. Here, you can seize a 200% match deposit of up to $200. US players just have to share the referral link with their friends, and you will earn money each time you convince someone to sign up.

Meanwhile, you will be in safe hands regarding customer support. The live chat facility we found to be very effective, but if you aren’t so tech-savvy, then there is a telephone number to contact the team on. Although there are a lot of parallels between SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline, SportsBetting.ag provides another viable avenue for US players to explore, so don’t overlook it.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. The Tribune does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof. User discretion with regard to understanding of and interaction with this article’s content is advised. The Tribune doesn't encourage/ promote such practices by any means. In case of any dispute or clarification, please to write to the content owner.