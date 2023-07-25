 Oren Zarif's Stroke Treatment Method : The Tribune India

Oren Zarif's Stroke Treatment Method

Oren Zarif's Stroke Treatment Method


Oren Zarif's treatment method uses psychokinesis energy to open blocked areas of the body. It has helped thousands of patients and doctors. It is non-invasive and can be done anywhere.

Zarif claims that as the energy blocks are released, the body begins a healing process and returns to itself. This unique technique has cured patients from all over the world.

Oren method

Oren Zarif is a therapist who claims to be able to reach the patient's subconscious and transfer energetic power to specific areas of the body. He appeared in hundreds of articles in the Israeli media and treated thousands of people. He also received many letters of thanks and praise. According to him, his technique allows him to help a person regain their health and faith.

The Oran method is an energy-based healing method that can help patients recover from a variety of illnesses. It can be used to treat pain and illness, and it can also be used to help patients recover from traumatic experiences. In addition, the pine method can help patients retrain their brains to be healing powers.

Oren Zarif's treatment method

According to Zarif, every disease is unequivocally caused by problems in the body's energy field. Cellular radiation, electrical antennas, global climate change, pollution, fear and stress all cause the energy fields to become blocked. Unblocked energy fields can heal the body naturally, while blocked fields cause disease.

Zarif's method uses photography to focus energy and transfer it through pulses and frequencies in a slow endothermic process. It opens the blocked areas of the body's energy field. After that, a flow of powerful forces goes through the subconscious mind to restore the health of the body and mind.

In the case of a stroke, Oren Zarif's technique can restore the function of the brain and spinal cord, which can lead to a full recovery. It can also improve the quality of life of those suffering from neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

A stroke is a serious health problem that can be very difficult to treat. It affects a person's speech, motor skills and vision. If left untreated, a stroke can cause permanent brain damage. While some patients can recover from a stroke, others may need help for a long time.

Oren Zarif Psychokinesis

According to Zarif, all diseases are unequivocally caused by problems in the body’s energy field. Cellular radiation, electromagnetic antennas, global climate change, pollution, stress, fears, pressure, financial problems and other factors can cause the canals in the body’s energy field to constrict and lock. This can lead to a variety of symptoms, including mental illnesses and chronic disease.

Oren Zarif is a famous therapist who has helped thousands of people recover from various diseases and illnesses. He has a clinic in Israel where he treats dozens of patients every day. He claims to be able to reach a person’s soul and convey energetic power to specific areas of the body. This treatment is non-invasive and has helped many people heal from traumatic experiences and diseases.

Zarif uses a technique that he calls the Pine method. It is a combination of techniques that focus on the subconscious mind to retrain it to be a healing force. He also claims to be able to heal cancer and other chronic illnesses with this method. He has also helped people who have experienced traumatic events, such as car accidents and war injuries.

He has worked with doctors and scientists from all over the world. He has even been featured in several television shows and newspapers. His success rate is extremely high. He has treated a variety of diseases, including heart disease, cancer and multiple sclerosis. He is a popular figure in the country of Israel.

He claims that his pine method is a form of psychokinesis, which is a technique that involves using mental powers to move objects. The method works by sending energy to the brain and opening blocked areas in the body. This is done by cooking the minerals at different temperatures, which can change the vibration of the energy molecules. The result is a powerful healing energy that can help people with any disease.

During his treatment, Zarif focuses on the patient’s soul and sends energy to specific areas of the body. This process takes only a few minutes, and patients have reported dramatic results. Many patients have even recovered from after only one session. He has also received numerous letters of gratitude from his patients.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

2
Chandigarh

Video of altercation between Punjab AAP MLA, Chandigarh traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

5
Haryana

Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

6
Punjab

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

7
Himachal

Hill sinking, landslide fear grips Kullu district residents

8
Himachal

Kullu: Reservoir water flows above Malana barrage

9
Nation

'Tired' pilot refuses to fly, 3 MPs among passengers stuck at Rajkot airport

10
Punjab

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

Top News

PM Modi cites names of ‘East India company’, PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...

Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

‘Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA’, said Rah...

Opposition likely to move no confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha: Sources

Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources

All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence

Lok Sabha passes bill on bio-diversity amid protest by Opposition parties over Manipur issue

Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...


Cities

View All

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Breaches in Kasur drain add to flood woes for farmers

Amritsar MC finds it difficult to remove stray dogs from Heritage Street

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Knotty affair: Himmat Singh Avenue where wires can get entangled in passing vehicles

Land bought at ‘low’ rate, Vigilance grills Manpreet

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

Search ops in Bathinda: 41 held, drugs, Rs 3.5L seized

Chandigarh MC approve free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Chandigarh: AAP leaders, volunteers face water cannons as they try to cross police barricades

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Poor drainage adds to chaos, traffic crawls on waterlogged NH for 3 hrs

Two girls die, three hurt in Chandigarh factory fire

Governor visit brings some respite to residents of Dadu Majra

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Yamuna’s water level follows downward trend in Delhi, but still above danger mark

Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

Supreme Court raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Monsoon fury: Sutlej swells, Lohian villages in Jalandhar district flooded again

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, Punjab CM for relief

Floods wash away crops in Lohian, leave marginal farmers mired in debt

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Illegal mining: 10 held for attacking policemen

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Neglected Kakowal Road plagues commuters

Public bear the brunt as revenue officials observe strike

2 workers die in wall collapse

2 workers die in wall collapse

Commando on duty near temple dies of bullet injury

Cops thrashed women protesters, alleges panel

Tangri water level at danger mark, ‘no need to panic’

Reality therapy helps in depression: Varsity study