Ortil Healthcare provides you with affordable options for knee and hip replacement surgery in India

Cost of knee replacement in India

The cost of knee replacement in India, which is significantly lower than in many other countries, ranges from 244,000 to 545,000 INR. This surgery involves replacing the damaged knee with an artificial implant, offering relief from symptoms and a significant improvement in the patient's quality of life.

The healthcare system in India is remarkable. It offers high-quality treatment by skilled healthcare professionals using advanced technology. The combination of these factors offers high success rates for knee replacement surgery in India and makes it an ideal place for most people across the globe.

Costs related to Knee Replacement Surgery in India:

Knee replacement surgery has many types, each with a different cost. Cost also differs according to the severity of knee damage and the presence of other medical conditions. Some essential costs related to knee replacement surgery are described below:

Knee Replacement Surgery: 245,600 to 445,650 INR

245,600 to 445,650 INR Revision Single Knee Replacement: 274,210 to 368,900 INR

274,210 to 368,900 INR Minimally Invasive Knee Replacement Surgery: 165,080 to 221,650 INR

165,080 to 221,650 INR Unicondylar Knee Replacement: 121,000 to 163,480 INR

121,000 to 163,480 INR Bilateral Knee Replacement: 270,220 to 400,960 INR

What are the benefits of Knee Replacement Surgery?

Knee replacement surgery reduces pain and improves the mobility of the patient. Knee replacement surgery is also known as knee arthroplasty, and it involves the surgical reconstruction and replacement of the degenerated joint with an artificial implant. After the procedure, patients may experience pain and regain mobility within a few months. Some of the benefits of knee replacement surgery are as follows:

Improvement of chronic knee pain

Improved mobility and range of motion

Increased ability to perform daily life activities

Reduction in knee stiffness

Correction of damaged knee structure

Decreased need for pain medications

Improved quality of life

Improved sleep due to reduced pain and discomfort

Improved social and occupational life

Why are the conditions in which Knee replacement surgery is performed?

Knee replacement surgery is performed when the quality of life of a patient becomes too low, and it affects their mental and physical health. Knee replacement surgery is performed in chronic conditions of the knee joint, such as:

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Post-traumatic arthritis

Degenerative joint disease

Knee fractures

Knee ligament injuries

Knee deformities

Hip replacement surgery cost in India:

Hip replacement surgery costs in India range from 470,000 to 590,000 INR. India offers high success rates because its multispecialty hospitals have highly skilled medical specialists and advanced medical technology. These factors make India a favorable place for many people who find hip replacement surgery expensive in their own country.

In hip replacement surgery, a part or the whole joint is replaced with an artificial implant or prosthesis. This artificial implant or prosthesis performs the same function as the human joint and also helps to reduce pain and swelling of the joint. Hip replacement surgery in India is a widely used procedure because of its high success rate and affordable cost.

Costs Related to Hip Replacement Surgery in India:

Some of the important hip replacement procedures and their associated costs are mentioned below:

Total Hip Replacement: 473000 to 595800 INR

473000 to 595800 INR Bilateral Hip Replacement Surgery: 640000 to 788000 INR

640000 to 788000 INR Revision Hip Replacement: 305800 to 410000 INR

305800 to 410000 INR Cemented Total Hip Replacement: 328000 to 440000 INR

328000 to 440000 INR Cement less Total Hip Replacement Surgery: 330000 to 440000 INR

What are the conditions in which hip replacement surgery is performed?

Hip replacement surgery is performed when your hip joint becomes so damaged that it cannot be treated with non-surgical interventions like medications, injections, or physical therapy. Some of these chronic conditions in which hip replacement surgery is performed are listed below:

Osteoarthritis of the hip

Rheumatoid arthritis

Avascular necrosis

Hip fractures

Degenerative joint disease

Hip dysplasia

Revision of previous hip replacement

Certain hip tumors

Ankylosing spondylitis

Injury or trauma to the hip joint

Conclusion:

Knee replacement and hip replacement in India have high success rates because highly skilled orthopedic surgeons and advanced technology are available here. The knee and hip replacement cost in India is affordable for many people who find it expensive in other countries.

FAQs:

What is the recovery time after knee replacement surgery?

The recovery period can vary from patient to patient, but it generally takes 8 to 12 weeks to complete recovery.

What is the cost of knee replacement surgery in India?

The cost of knee replacement in India ranges from 244,000 to 545,000 INR.

What are the precautions after hip replacement surgery?

After hip replacement surgery, the surgeon advised to avoid bending the hip joint above 90 degrees of range of motion and crossing the legs.

