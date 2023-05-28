 Panorama Music Going to Launch a new sad song, “Dil Saaf,” by Sahil Sargam. : The Tribune India

Panorama Music, known for being the music record label for films like Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Khuda Hafiz, Bhuj and others, is all set to rock the music scene yet again with “Dil Saaf.”
It is so incredible to know and learn about all those businesses and brands that go beyond doing the unconventional and exceptional in their respective fields in ways more than one. What is even more incredible is how these businesses and brands have stunned people all over the world with the kind of massive momentum and crazy levels of growth and success they have created in all these years, keeping the focus on providing uniqueness to their target demographic. The music world, especially the Indian music industry, has seen an influx and consistent rise of too many such brands and platforms in the form of music labels; however, one name that has been quite a buzz is Panorama Music, which is soon to launch a new sad song titled “Dil Saaf,” by Sahil Sargam, featuring Shivani Bhatt and Shimlate.
Sahil Sargam, the Himachali talent and a mesmerizing singer, is glad and proud of the opportunity he has got with this brand new song, which has soulful rhythm and soul-tugging music and was made under Panorama Music, a music label in the Indian music scene well-known for films like Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Khuda Hafiz, Bhuj and many others. Shot in Himachal Pradesh surrounding fascinating scenarios, the song portrays a very emotional storyline, making it a promising new sad song in the current music scene, capable of invoking deep emotions in listeners and music lovers.
Dil Saaf has become the talk of the town since the release date is nearing, and the makers can’t wait to promote the track all over India. The music is done by famous Punjabi artist Surjot Gill and mixed by HB Studios Chandigarh, while the post-production is done by Raja Phagwara. The song’s beautiful concept is by Shivani Bhatt herself, and Shimlate The Viral Artist is Also In this Video and the video is shot by Big Sky Entertainment, captivating audiences on an engaging journey that goes beyond heartbreak.
Yuvraj Abrol has conceived the much-talked-about project. The song also features AC Bhardwaj, the leading artist, and (Rohru Se Bawa) Manjul Pnatu. Speaking about the song, Sahil Sargam says, “This song is based on true events; it is extraordinarily rich and well-thought, making it a worthwhile experience.”

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

