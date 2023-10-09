 Pay With UPI and Save a Maximum on Cleartrip Flights in Big Billion Days Sale : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Pay With UPI and Save a Maximum on Cleartrip Flights in Big Billion Days Sale

Pay With UPI and Save a Maximum on Cleartrip Flights in Big Billion Days Sale

Pay With UPI and Save a Maximum on Cleartrip Flights in Big Billion Days Sale


Prepare for a travel experience like never before as Cleartrip gears up for the highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale. This year, Cleartrip is all set to elevate your travel dreams by providing unparalleled discounts on flight bookings when you opt for UPI payments. Get ready for an exciting adventure while enjoying huge savings on your flight tickets!

The Cleartrip Big Billion Days Sale goes live on the 8th of October 2023 and will end on the next Sunday, that is, on the 15th of October 2023.

Why Choose Cleartrip for Your Travel Needs?

For years, the travel industry has trusted Cleartrip, a brand renowned for its user-friendly interface, manifold travel options, and amazing customer service. Leveraging a vast network of airlines and destinations, Cleartrip guarantees you access to a wide range of choices. This makes your travel planning not only effortless but also enjoyable.

Customers have always remained the top priority at Cleartrip. Through their user-friendly website and mobile application, you can readily search, book, and manage all of your flight bookings with ease. At every step of your journey, their 24/7 customer support stands ready to assist you. This steadfast commitment ensures that the travel experience remains stress-free.

The Big Billion Days Sale - Your Ticket to Savings

Cleartrip, recognizing the Big Billion Days Sale as a highly anticipated event, elevates its significance this year by offering exceptional discounts on flight bookings for UPI payments. Thus, you have the opportunity to save substantially on travel expenses. Consequently, your dream trip is sure to become an achievable reality.

Choosing to pay with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Cleartrip not only offers you a seamless payment process but also guarantees quick, secure, and convenient transactions. UPI has revolutionized digital payments in India. It enables every traveler to unlock exclusive flight booking discounts and optimize their travel budget effectively. It's indeed a win-win situation.

Plan Your Dream Journey Today

"Our guiding values are the foundation of Cleartrip's success. Transparency, outstanding service, and innovation are values that we uphold. Our commitment to making travel simpler and the confidence of our consumers motivates our progress. Our unique selling point is that we believe every trip should be extraordinary." - Ayyappan R., CEO of Cleartrip.

Embark on the journey of a lifetime with Cleartrip, all while maintaining financial stability. Consider this limited-time offer as your golden ticket to significant travel savings. Therefore, start planning your trip without delay. For all types of trips - be it solo adventures, family vacations, or business trips, Cleartrip stands ready. They not only cater but also transform your travel aspirations into realities. So, book now and experience the joy of smart travel with Cleartrip!

About Cleartrip

Cleartrip is your go-to resource for hassle-free and cost-effective travel experiences. The company was launched in July 2006, with its headquarters strategically positioned in Bengaluru. In October 2021, Adani Enterprises purchased a sizable minority share in Cleartrip.

Visit the official Cleartrip website at https://www.cleartrip.com or download the Cleartrip mobile app today.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

3
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

4
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

5
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

6
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

7
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

8
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

9
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

10
Himachal

IOC-truck union standoff sparks LPG crisis in Kangra

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, calls 300,000 reservists; conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, calls 300,000 reservists; conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

Netanyahu says response will ‘change the Middle East’ | Hezb...

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Negotiations on to ensure freedom of Israeli women and child...

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

Canada PMO said Trudeau underscored the importance of respec...


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

AAP to contest polls with full strength in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; candidates to be announced soon: Kejriwal

Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated