Pay With UPI and Save a Maximum on Cleartrip Flights in Big Billion Days Sale

Prepare for a travel experience like never before as Cleartrip gears up for the highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale. This year, Cleartrip is all set to elevate your travel dreams by providing unparalleled discounts on flight bookings when you opt for UPI payments. Get ready for an exciting adventure while enjoying huge savings on your flight tickets!

The Cleartrip Big Billion Days Sale goes live on the 8th of October 2023 and will end on the next Sunday, that is, on the 15th of October 2023.

Why Choose Cleartrip for Your Travel Needs?

For years, the travel industry has trusted Cleartrip, a brand renowned for its user-friendly interface, manifold travel options, and amazing customer service. Leveraging a vast network of airlines and destinations, Cleartrip guarantees you access to a wide range of choices. This makes your travel planning not only effortless but also enjoyable.

Customers have always remained the top priority at Cleartrip. Through their user-friendly website and mobile application, you can readily search, book, and manage all of your flight bookings with ease. At every step of your journey, their 24/7 customer support stands ready to assist you. This steadfast commitment ensures that the travel experience remains stress-free.

The Big Billion Days Sale - Your Ticket to Savings

Cleartrip, recognizing the Big Billion Days Sale as a highly anticipated event, elevates its significance this year by offering exceptional discounts on flight bookings for UPI payments. Thus, you have the opportunity to save substantially on travel expenses. Consequently, your dream trip is sure to become an achievable reality.

Choosing to pay with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Cleartrip not only offers you a seamless payment process but also guarantees quick, secure, and convenient transactions. UPI has revolutionized digital payments in India. It enables every traveler to unlock exclusive flight booking discounts and optimize their travel budget effectively. It's indeed a win-win situation.

Plan Your Dream Journey Today

"Our guiding values are the foundation of Cleartrip's success. Transparency, outstanding service, and innovation are values that we uphold. Our commitment to making travel simpler and the confidence of our consumers motivates our progress. Our unique selling point is that we believe every trip should be extraordinary." - Ayyappan R., CEO of Cleartrip.

Embark on the journey of a lifetime with Cleartrip, all while maintaining financial stability. Consider this limited-time offer as your golden ticket to significant travel savings. Therefore, start planning your trip without delay. For all types of trips - be it solo adventures, family vacations, or business trips, Cleartrip stands ready. They not only cater but also transform your travel aspirations into realities. So, book now and experience the joy of smart travel with Cleartrip!

About Cleartrip

Cleartrip is your go-to resource for hassle-free and cost-effective travel experiences. The company was launched in July 2006, with its headquarters strategically positioned in Bengaluru. In October 2021, Adani Enterprises purchased a sizable minority share in Cleartrip.

Visit the official Cleartrip website at https://www.cleartrip.com or download the Cleartrip mobile app today.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.