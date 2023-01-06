Peacock Premium | Streaming live sports and movies on Peacock TV

Peacock Premium is a subscription service offered by NBCUniversal, a division of Comcast. It is a streaming service that allows users to access a wide range of content, including live sports, exclusive programming, and popular TV shows and movies. Peacock Premium offers two subscription tiers: a free tier and a premium tier.

One of the main benefits of Peacock Premium is its extensive library of content. The service offers a wide range of TV shows and movies, including popular NBC shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and 30 Rock. It also offers a variety of live sports events, including the NFL, NBA, and NHL. In addition to live sports, Peacock Premium also offers exclusive programming, such as The Amber Ruffin Show and A.P. Bio.

How To Activate Peacock Premium Free Trial?

To activate a free trial of Peacock Premium, you can follow these steps:

Go to the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your device.

Click on the "Start Your Free Trial" button or select the "Sign Up" option.

Enter your email address and create a password to create a Peacock account.

Select the "Peacock Premium" subscription option and enter your payment information.

Review the terms and conditions and click on the "Start Your Free Trial" button to complete the process.

Note that free trials for Peacock Premium may vary by region and may not be available in all areas. Additionally, Peacock may require a valid payment method to be on file in order to start a free trial, even if you do not incur any charges during the trial period. Be sure to cancel your subscription before the end of the free trial period if you do not wish to continue with a paid subscription.

What are the features of Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium is a subscription service offered by Peacock, a streaming platform owned by NBCUniversal. With Peacock Premium, you have access to a wide variety of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and exclusive programming. Some of the features of Peacock Premium include:

Access to all of Peacock's content: With Peacock Premium, you have access to the entire Peacock library, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and exclusive programming.

No ads: With Peacock Premium, you can enjoy your favorite content without any interruptions.

Early access to new episodes: Peacock Premium subscribers get early access to new episodes of popular TV shows, such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Law & Order: SVU.

Live sports: Peacock Premium subscribers have access to live sports, including NFL, NHL, and Premier League soccer.

Exclusive programming: Peacock Premium subscribers have access to exclusive programming, including Peacock Originals like Brave New World and Saved by the Bell.

Multiple devices: Peacock Premium can be streamed on multiple devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices.

Multiple profiles: Peacock Premium allows you to create multiple profiles, so each member of your household can have their own personalized watchlist.

Parental controls: Peacock Premium includes parental controls, so you can restrict access to inappropriate content for younger viewers.

Up to 4K resolution: With Peacock Premium, you can stream content in up to 4K resolution, depending on the device and internet connection you are using.

Downloadable content: Peacock Premium allows you to download content to watch offline on your mobile device.

In addition to these features, Peacock Premium also offers a Peacock Premium free trial for new subscribers. This allows you to try out the service before committing to a subscription.

What is the difference between Peacock premium and Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service offered by NBCUniversal that provides access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, and live sports. Peacock offers two subscription tiers: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium.

Peacock Free is the basic subscription tier and includes access to a limited selection of content, including a selection of movies, TV shows, and live sports events. Peacock Free also includes access to some of Peacock's original programming and exclusive content.

Peacock Premium is the premium subscription tier and includes access to all of Peacock's content, including a wide range of movies, TV shows, live sports events, and original programming. Peacock Premium also includes access to exclusive content and features, such as early access to new episodes of TV shows, the ability to stream content in 4K resolution, and the ability to download content for offline viewing.

The main difference between Peacock Free and Peacock Premium is the amount of content that is available and the features that are included. Peacock Premium provides access to a wider range of content and features, while Peacock Free offers a limited selection of content and features.

Peacock Premium vs. Premium Plus

Peacock Premium is the standard subscription plan offered by Peacock, a streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. With a Peacock Premium subscription, you will have access to a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and live sports. Some of the features included with Peacock Premium are:

Ad-supported streaming of select TV shows and movies

Access to a library of exclusive programming and original content

Live streaming of popular sporting events, including NFL and Premier League soccer

Access to a selection of classic TV shows and movies

The ability to download content for offline viewing

Peacock Premium Plus is an upgraded version of Peacock Premium that includes all of the features of the standard plan, as well as additional perks. With a Peacock Premium Plus subscription, you will have access to all of the content included with Peacock Premium, as well as the following features:

Ad-free streaming of all TV shows and movies

Early access to new episodes of select TV shows

Access to a larger selection of classic TV shows and movies

The ability to stream content in 4K Ultra HD quality

Overall, the main difference between Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus is the presence of ads and the availability of 4K content. If you want ad-free streaming and access to the highest quality content available on Peacock, then Peacock Premium Plus may be the better option for you. However, if you are looking for a more affordable subscription plan, Peacock Premium may be a good choice. It is worth noting that the price and availability of these plans may vary depending on your location.

How to Get Peacock Premium Free with Xfinity & Cox

It is possible to get Peacock Premium for free with certain Xfinity and Cox cable and internet packages. Here's how:

Check if you are eligible: First, you will need to check if you are eligible for a free Peacock Premium subscription with your Xfinity or Cox package. To do this, visit the Peacock website and look for the "Xfinity" or "Cox" logo on the page. If you see the logo, it means that you are eligible for a free Peacock Premium subscription with your Xfinity or Cox package.

Sign up for Peacock: If you are eligible for a free Peacock Premium subscription, you will need to sign up for Peacock. To do this, visit the Peacock website and click on the "Sign Up" button. You will be prompted to create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.

Verify your Xfinity or Cox account: After signing up for Peacock, you will need to verify your Xfinity or Cox account to get the free Peacock Premium Xfinity. To do this, follow the on-screen instructions to enter your Xfinity or Cox login information.

Start streaming: Once you have verified your Xfinity or Cox account, you will have access to Peacock Premium for free. You can start streaming Peacock Premium content by logging in to your Peacock account on a compatible device, such as a smart TV, streaming device, or mobile device.

What devices can you stream Peacock?

You can stream Peacock on a variety of devices, including:

Smart TVs: Peacock is available on select smart TVs from manufacturers like LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

Streaming devices: You can watch Peacock on streaming devices like Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

Mobile devices: Peacock is available on iOS and Android devices through the Peacock app.

Web browser: You can also watch Peacock on your web browser by visiting the Peacock website.

What movies can you watch on Peacock?

Some of the movies available on Peacock include:

Jurassic Park

Jaws

The Purge

The Terminator

The Breakfast Club

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Fast and the Furious

Meet the Parents

The Departed

Meet the Fockers

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Shaun of the Dead

Bridesmaids

Knocked Up

Superbad

Peacock also has a number of original movies and television shows, as well as live sports programming. The specific movies and shows available on Peacock may vary by region.

How to Cancel Peacock Premium Free Trial

To cancel a free trial of Peacock Premium, you can follow these steps:

1.Go to the Peacock website or open the Peacock app on your device.

2.Log in to your Peacock account.

3.Click on your account icon in the top right corner of the screen and select "Account Settings."

4.Under the "Subscription" section, click on the "Cancel Subscription" button.

5.Follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation.

Note that if you do not cancel your Peacock Premium subscription before the end of the free trial period, your subscription will automatically convert to a paid subscription and you will be charged the applicable fee. Be sure to cancel your subscription if you do not want to continue with a paid subscription.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.