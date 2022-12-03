Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner by CarbonKlean Reviews - Really Work or Fake Hype?

Eyeglasses shield the eyes from blue light effects and enhance clear vision. However, keeping eyeglasses from smudging is a mundane task. Microbes, dirt, and dust quickly accumulate on the lens, and many people use a microfiber cloth and, sometimes, any fabric to wipe it. Unfortunately, using a rough material leads to scratches and frequent lens replacement. In addition, optics dealers provide a fabric that may be ineffective in cleaning all microbes, potentially leading to eye health problems.

There are different eyeglasses used to correct myopia and chromatic glasses for shielding the eyes against radiation, among others. In this review, we’ll explore Peeps eyeglass cleaner and its efficacy over microfiber cloth in cleaning lenses, its key features, benefits, and pricing, among other aspects.

What Is Peeps?

Peeps is a patented eyeglass lens cleaner. The pincer-shaped cleaner is a virtual contact-free cleaning solution for all forms of corrective eyeglasses. It’s crafted with Carbon Microfiber Technology to eliminate dust, dirt, and microbes on eyeglasses. According to the creator, the Peps lens cleaner is recommended by renowned optometrists worldwide.

The carbon cleaning solution is acclaimed to leave the lens spotless. According to the creator, the cleaner uses dirt-repelling technology endorsed by the military and NASA to clean glass. Unlike the microfiber cloth provided by optics dealers, it’s non-abrasive, thus, doesn’t cause scratches or damage to eyeglasses.

Peeps Key Features

Compact Design: The eyeglass cleaner weighs about 12 ounces, enabling users to carry it wherever they go. It has an electroplated, plain body and its surfaces are super-soft. In addition, it has a sleek design that easily fits into the pocket. Below are some of the unique features of Peeps cleaner:

Non-Abrasive: Unlike other abrasive cleaning solutions that contain chemicals, Peep's carbon cleaner is non-abrasive and doesn’t cause any mess or scratches on the lens. Abrasive sprays damage the eyeglass lens and lead to blurred vision and additional expenses in replacing the lens.

Different Hues: Consumers can select their preferred colors while ordering the product(s). Consumers can select attractive colors for their family members and choose their perfect hue.

Multifaceted Cleaning Approaches: Besides having a pair of cleaning pads that use carbon molecules for cleaning, consumers can use a micro-brush to remove smudge, dust, and dirt. It utilizes similar aerospace carbon technology like NASA that involves infusing molecules into the cleaning pads.

Soft Microfiber Pads: It utilizes soft pads to clean eyeglasses and prevent them from streaking with a scratch-resistant brush. Unlike microfiber cloth, which quickly leads to the formation of streaks, the carbon pads are gentle on the lens.

Carbon Molecular Technology: The cleaner infuses molecules into the cleaning pads to eliminate smudge and dirt from the lens. The mechanism is proven to clean the ocular lens from oil and other particulate matter.

Rechargeable: It’s designed to recharge the cleaning pads after use with a carbon compound. Each time the pads are re-sheathed to enhance longevity. According to the creator, the cleaner can serve consumers for over 500 cleanings.

How Does the Peeps Work?

A microfiber cloth and cleaning spray easily damage the eyeglass lens. However, the creator of Peeps claims it involves two approaches to clean eyeglasses. First, it has a scratch-resistant brush that eliminates dust and abrasive particles on the lens.

In addition, it has soft carbon microfiber pads that are used to eliminate fingerprints and oil. After use, the revolutionary cleaner is placed in its case for recharging through friction. The cleaner utilizes carbon-based molecular technology to eliminate all particles or smudges on the lens. These molecules are saturated into the carbon cleaning pads.

Peeps Pricing

The eyeglass cleaner can be ordered from CarbonKlean’s official website. Here are the prices on various packages as outlined by the creator:

● One Eyeglass Cleaner: One Peeps is available at $20.59.

● Buy 2 Get 1 Free: CarbonKlean offers the pack at $13.73 each, a total of $41.18.

● Buy 3 Get 2 Free Package: In this set, each lens cleaner is available at $12.35, a total of $61.74, saving consumers $41.18.

● Buy 5 Get 5 Free (Best Value Pack): Each Peeps is available at $10.30, a total of $102.99, saving consumers a total of $102.99.

Upon checkout on the packages above, consumers can get an additional eyeglass lens cleaner at $10.30, which is 50% off the regular price. If consumers aren’t satisfied with Peeps, they can return the product(s) and get a full refund without hassle. However, consumers must return the product(s) in their original packaging. You can contact customer service at:

● Email Support: peeps@giddyup-support.com

● Phone Support: 888-615-2155

● Company Address: 24 Village Pointe Dr. Powell, OH 43065

Each package has free US shipping, and the product(s) can be expedited to over 30 countries. In addition, orders outside the US may take 7-12 business days for the shipment, and consumers are likely to pay additional VAT or customs fees.

Peeps Usage

According to the creator of Peeps, users need to follow the steps below during the cleaning process:

● Step 1: Users should use the brush to clean dust or particulate matter on the eyeglass lens gently. It’s recommendable to do it gently to avoid damaging the lens.

● Step 2: After the lens is free from debris, oil, dust, or dirt, the user should retract the brush, then pull the cleaning tongs from the recharging case

● Step 3: Using the tongs, users should place the lens in between, then squeeze gently and rub the carbon cleaning pads across the lens to clean it.

According to the designer of Peeps, modern lenses are multi-layered and can easily have streaks if improperly cleaned. However, with Peeps, the creator claims over 100,000 optometrists recommend it globally to ensure eyeglasses are crystal clear.

Peeps by CarbonKlean Benefits

The creator claims that users can find multifold benefits from the cleaner, including:

Guaranteed Quality: The creator claims that the product is high-quality and safe for use. It doesn’t cause damage to the lens, and a 30-day money-back guarantee backs it.

Ideal Cleaning Solution: Peeps cleaning pads use carbon molecules to remove smudge effectively. It’s non-abrasive and can be used for plastic and glass specs. However, the creator recommends users use it exclusively on eyeglasses.

Portable: Consumers can carry the eyeglass cleaner anywhere they go. It has a compact design and is accompanied by a carrying case. One can place it in a pocket, backpack, or purse; every time they have their glasses on and can always carry them along.

Eco-Friendly: CarbonKlean’s Peeps cleaner is made of sustainably sourced material. Unlike other sprays and abrasive cleaning solutions, it’s proven safe for the environment. Natural carbon cleaning pads can be disposed of without any environmental implications.

100% Safe: Besides preventing scratches that result in blurred vision, the cleaner keeps the eyeglass lens free from fogging due to heat or cold. According to the creator, the Peeps CarbonKlean cleaner is acclaimed by over 10,000 users with a 5-star rating.

Durable: It has an ultra-durable design, and it’s re-sheathed for recharging with a carbon compound. Consumers can reuse the product for up to 500 cleanings on their eyeglasses.

Recommended for Any Eyewear: Users can use the patented CarbonKlean cleaner for antiglare glasses and sunglasses. It enhances clear vision and safeguards the lens coatings.

Final Verdict

Dirt, dust, fingerprints, and debris easily cling to eyeglasses, and using rough fabric to clean it can lead to scratches on the protective coating. Peeps cleaner is a viable cleaning option for eyewear. The non-abrasive carbon cleaning solution removes smudges from eyeglasses and enhances clear vision. In addition, it eliminates microbes that lead to severe eye problems.

Peeps are made of sustainable material, and unlike standard antimicrobial sprays used to clean eyeglasses, it is more effective and can be used on any eyewear. Consumers can purchase the Peeps lens cleaner from the official website and get an additional piece at 50% off on any ordered package.

