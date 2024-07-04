Pidilite Announces Winners for the Fevicreate Idea Labs 2024 Finale

Mumbai, July 4, 2024: Pidilite, through its Fevicreate initiative, proudly announces the winners of the Fevicreate Idea Labs Annual Art & Craft Competition 2024. This national event, which combines science with art and craft, drew participation from over 1.3 lakh students representing 500+ schools across India, showcasing groundbreaking projects in Space Exploration, Endangered Species & Conservation, and Ocean Life.

In its fourth year, the competition invited 16 finalists to Mumbai for the final round, where they competed live using a variety of art and craft materials, including Fevicreate boxes filled with Pidilite products. The themes were Marine Life for ages 9-14 years and the Solar System for ages 5-8 years. Projects were judged on creativity, innovative use of materials, scientific principles used, adherence to the theme, and overall presentation. Padma Shri Mylswamy Annadurai, an esteemed Indian space scientist and former ISRO Director, served as the chief jury member.Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Business at Pidilite was also present at the event as a jury member.

Winners in the 5-8 years or the ‘Little scientists’ age group include Hetvi Vaswani from MPS International, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Bhani Gupta from St. Marks Senior Secondary Public School, Delhi, who both secured first place. Rama Anannya from Sri Chaitanya School Ameerpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, won second place, while Devanshi Sehgal from D.A.V High School, Ambala, took third place. In the 9-14 years ‘Young Innovators’ age group, Harshita Nopani from St. Xavier's High School, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, claimed first place. Kanithi Swathi from D.A.V Centenary Public School, Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, secured second place, and Ifra Siddique from National English School, Kolkata, West Bengal, took third place.

The final round was covered in episodes aired on prominent Viacom 18 network channels, Nickelodeon and Sonic. The repeat airing will take place on 15& 16 June between 05:30PM -6:00 PM on Nick and 22 & 23 June between 06:30 PM-7:00 PM on Sonic. They will also be available on Jio Cinemas after June 24th.

The registrations for Fevicreate Idealabs 2025 will open soon.

Padma Shri Mylswamy Annadurai, Former Director, ISRO, expressed, “As a jury member of the Fevicreate Idea Labs competition, I am truly inspired by the creativity and ingenuity displayed by these young minds. At a time when education is evolving, it's crucial to embrace the 'learning by doing' philosophy to drive STEM education. This competition exemplifies how art and science can come together to spark innovation and curiosity to approach and solve a given problem. The projects presented by these talented students are not only impressive but also a testament to the power of hands-on learning. I congratulate all the participants and winners for their remarkable efforts and encourage them to continue exploring and innovating."

Mr. Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Business at Pidilite, remarked, “At Fevicreate, we wholeheartedly support the concept of 'learning by doing.' Today’s bright and curious minds thrive on challenges, and educators are continuously seeking innovative ways to teach them. School boards and NEP guidelines advocate for 'Art-Integrated Learning,' emphasizing that more learning should take place through art and craft. Fevicreate is dedicated to fostering this approach. The 16 creative young minds selected from across 65 cities and 1.3 lakh students are a testament to our commitment to 'learning by doing.”

Commenting on the association, Anu Sikka, Business Head, Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said "Nick, as the ultimate destination for kids’ entertainment, is thrilled to join forces with Pidilite, the leader of arts and crafts innovation, for the innovative Fevicreate Idealabs Finale event. Nick's extensive reach and influence in the children's entertainment sector enable partner brands to connect with kids on a large scale, providing unique opportunities for collaboration. We are constantly seeking partnerships that enhance creativity and encourage exploration and learning. This contest embodies our dedication to nurturing the imaginative minds of tomorrow and offers a platform for Pidilite to showcase its innovative products to a broad, engaged audience."

Top winners received scholarships of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 for first, second, and third places, respectively. Additional awards included runner-up prizes, trophies, certificates for schools with high participation, 22 city level winners and special hampers for top students from schools with over 200 participants.

About Pidilite:

Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Araldite and Fevicryl.

About Fevicreate:

Fevicreate by Pidilite Industries Limited is a dedicated platform to inspire and engage young minds through creative educational initiatives. Renowned for quality adhesives and innovative art and craft products, Fevicreate promotes a "learning by doing" philosophy. With the Fevicreate School Connect Program, we reach over 15,000 top schools nationwide, enriching learning with engaging crafting aids. Fevicreate Website and App, home to over 1 lakh registered users, offers endless art and craft inspiration for learning and recreational projects for kids. And for those who crave hands-on experiences, Fevicreate DIY Kits provide unique activities that blend learning and recreation seamlessly, providing screen-free engagement and hours of creative joy for kids.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai