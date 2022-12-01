Pivo Reviews: AI-Powered Auto-Tracking Camera Mount for Capturing Video Motion?

Videography and photography enable one to capture all the amazing moments. In order to capture mind-blowing videos, one requires advanced devices with captivating features. Content creators combine advanced cameras, pods and other accessories that ensure quality exposure and recording.

The designer of the Pivo camera mount claims that the device is motorized to enable consumers to capture time-lapse videos in detail. The device allows users to create ideal photos and videos using smartphones. It’s acclaimed to have 360 degrees of motion, and it’s compatible with iOS and Android smart devices. This review delves into the key features, pricing and other facts about Pivo.

What Is Pivo?

Pivo is a camera mount that enables consumers to create stunning videos. The camera pod has 360° panning and intelligent motion tracking. In addition, it enhances motion-tracked quality effects on videos to make more appealing content. The smartphone accessory has automated time-lapse, object tracking and panorama features. Furthermore, Pivo has advanced features that enable creators to auto-zoom with powered AI technology. The camera mount is also compatible with iOS and Android devices. According to the developer of the advanced device, consumers can create videos more easily.

How to Use Pivo

According to the designer, the gadget doesn’t require technical support or editing experience. Instead, consumers can use it by following the steps below:

Step 1: Attach the phone - Pivo is compatible with any standard tripod. Once a smartphone is attached to the motorized head, consumers can easily control it using a remote or via Bluetooth or a mobile app. The camera will track motion and can rotate a full 360 degrees.

Step 2: Click on record - by hitting record, creators capture all the details with the help of a smartphone. Consumers can use mobile apps to create their preferred modes to enhance creativity in a recording. In addition, creators can automatically zoom motion closer or further from the camera.

Step 3: Catch the action - content creators have the leverage over all the settings on their smartphones on still motion and action capture, among other options. With a 360 degrees motion, users can easily capture all the action- with Pivo App, content creators can easily customize videos based on their preferences. As a result, consumers can create amazing motion-tracked videos without the need for technical support.

The Pivo app supports live video calls and live streaming. It tracks motion and ensures content is caught within the frame. In addition, the bubble level feature enables shots to be perfectly aligned by detecting imbalance.

Pivo Key Features

According to the manufacturer, Pivo has the following unique features:

A suite of iOS and Android Apps: Pivo supports Connect Mode, which allows consumers to link their favourite apps like Instagram and TikTok, and enable auto-tracking. With a smartphone app, consumers can navigate through various settings and select different modes, including panorama and time-lapse.

Compatible with Any Tripod: the American-designed device can be used with any standard tripod, making it easy to set up the camera anywhere. Besides being hooked to a tripod, it can be attached to a smartphone gimbal. However, consumers can’t use a digital camera on the Pivo pod.

Wide Array of Functionalities: Pivo allows consumers to select their preferred frame, customize auto tracking speed, and choose their preferred mode, among other features.

Smooth Motion and Auto-Tracking: One doesn’t notice the stutter in the video, and the motorized action comes out smoothly. Consumers can also stick to an object and track it. In addition, the AI-technology enhances facial recognition features.

360-Degree Rotation: Pivo offers consumers a 360 degrees horizontal rotation. The attached smartphone can move in a clockwise or anticlockwise rotation and capture uninterrupted videos and photos. One can also capture 360-degree pictures with a broader time-lapse.

Ease of Use: Consumers can connect their smartphones with Pivo via Bluetooth. It’s simple to set up and utilize the camera pod. After pressing the power button, the device turns on, and consumers have to launch the Pivo App to link to an iOS or Android device. Upon successful connection, consumers can select their preferred mode and motor speed object tracking, among other functionalities.

Remote Control: the Pivo package has a remote controller for the motor. It has several buttons with different functions, including speed control, motor direction, pause motor, and image capture. The remote uses CR32 batteries that are replaceable. In addition, the accessory is light to carry around.

Smart Capture: Pivo has another vital feature in the smart capture mode. The feature allows consumers to capture videos or photos without touching the smartphone. Based on the advanced technology, one can clap to capture, use voice or spread arms horizontally.

Pivo Pricing

● 1 Pivo Influencer: One Pivo pod is available at 20% off. Consumers can purchase the product at $82.39 from a regular price of $102.99, saving $20.60

● Most Popular Package: 2 Pivo Influencers are available at 30% off and selling at $144.18, from a regular retail price of $205.98, saving consumers $61.80

● Best Deal Package: 3 Pivo camera mounts are selling at 40% off and retailing at $185.37 and from a regular price of $308.97, saving consumers $123.60

Consumers can also get a travel case for the camera mount at $10 off the regular price. One can now keep Pivo safe by purchasing the protector at $20.59 from a regular price of $30.89. Expedited shipping can be done in over 30 countries with no shipping and handling fees.

Consumers get up to 40% off discounts on the product(s) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if they aren’t fully satisfied with the product. Once the product is returned within 30 days of purchase, consumers can get their refund without hassle.

Final Verdict

Content creation requires ideal devices to capture every moment flawlessly. While creating instructional videos, zoom calls, social media content or taking selfies, quality is key. Pivo is an advanced camera mount with exceptional features.

According to the manufacturer, content creators can benefit from unique multifold features, including powered AI technology, 360 degrees panning, and a suite of apps compatible with iOS and Android devices, among other special features. Filming is more fun with a selection of advanced modes, including Clone Trail, Time Lapse, Auto Pan, and Magic Edge. Consumers can get discounted offers on the product(s) on the official website and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

